NFL Power Rankings: The Washington Commanders are a bottom 3 team

The Washington Commanders are 1-3 and looked like the worst team in the league during their 25-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Their win over the Jacksonville Jaguars seems like a lifetime ago. The last two weeks the team has been outscored 49-18 by NFC East rivals, and scored a 1st half TD for the first time since Week 1. While Ron Rivera is asking for patience, his team has gone back to the bottom “overnight” .

High: 22

Low: 32

Average: 29.8

#22

NumberFire

Last Week: 26

#27

The Ringer(Gayle)

Carson Wentz knows what has to change if the Commanders are ever going to right the ship with him under center. They told the media after Washington’s Week 4 loss to the Cowboys that he just has to be better and more consistent, but those are mere words. The reality is that Wentz has taken more sacks (17) than any other quarterback this season, and he is tied for second in the league in interceptions (5). He ranks 27th in EPA per dropback (-.10) and is tied for 27th in PFF passing grade (58.8). This type of performance is exactly why I hated the Wentz trade for Washington this offseasonand I don’t see it getting any better anytime soon. Last Week: 24

#28

The Lines

Carson Wentz is sporting an ugly 63.9 passer rating over his last two starts as he received no time to throw against the Eagles and Cowboys pass rush. Washington’s line did establish some nice running room against Dallas, though, and now prepares for another tough test against the Titans front. Last Week: 27

#29

NFL.com(Hanzus)

Offense looks like hard work when you’re watching the Commanders. The pass protection is poor and Carson Wentz never seems comfortable as he repeatedly throws into tight windows. Washington’s struggles go beyond the quarterback, however. On Sunday against the Cowboys, there were 11 penalties for 136 yards, with two of those infractions wiping away Cooper Rush interceptions in a 25-10 loss. Ron Rivera is a respected figure throughout league circles, but this doesn’t feel like an organization moving in the right direction. A quick glance at the NFC East standings backs up that notion. Last Week: 30

Touchdown Wire(Lane)

Washington looks as bad as it did in the Taylor Heinicke era. Part of the problem is the defensive line isn’t as dominant as it used to be, and won’t be until Chase Young returns. Carson Wentz doesn’t appear to be the boost Washington hoped for under center. Last Week: 25

#30

ESPN

The biggest issue on defense is … allowing big plays. Washington has surrendered an NFL-best 12 plays of 30 yards or more — 10 of those have been pass plays — often because of blown coverages. Dallas’ struggling offense managed three pass plays of at least that length. On the Cowboys’ opening drive, one pass went for 31 yards while the other five plays managed a combined 9 yards. Sometimes inexperience has led to the big plays, but other times it’s just Corners getting beat, whether Outright or because they anticipated help that didn’t arrive. The concerning part for Washington is that it lacks corner depth and its starters are both established vets — Kendall Fuller and William Jackson III. — John Kim Last Week: 26

MMQB

Carson Wentz is the most sacked quarterback in the NFL and he continues to operate in a Commanders offense that is allowing him to hold the ball as long as Russell Wilson in the pocket without any consequences (except, you know, getting pummeled). Last Week: 30

Yahoo Sports (Schwab)

Rookie running back Brian Robinson, who was shot in the leg in a robbery attempt before the season, was taken off the non-football injury list and Coach Ron Rivera said they’re optimistic Robinson can play this week. For a Washington team that hasn’t had a lot of positive news lately, that’s great to hear. Last Week: 26

USA Today (Davis)

They’re looking less competitive by the week and have been smoked by a collective 49-18 the past two by NFC East adversaries. Last Week: 26

Sporting News(Iyer)

The Commanders are struggling up front offensively and have nothing reliable on the back end defensively. There’s too much pressure on Carson Wentz to come through and he’s wilting against good defenses. Last Week: 26

Bleacher Report

Since defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1, the Washington Commanders have dropped three in a row. And in each successive game, quarterback Carson Wentz has seemingly looked worse. Sunday’s listless effort in Dallas was the nadir of Wentz’s time in the nation’s capital. Wentz averaged a pitiful 4.0 yards per attempt against a stout Dallas defense, throwing for 170 yards with one score, two picks and a passer rating of 56.6. However, despite that miserable outing, Commanders head Coach Ron Rivera expressed confidence in his signal-caller while talking to Reporters after the game. ”Well, I thought he had his moments,” Rivera said. ”But again, it’s the same thing, we’ve got to sustain the success that we’re having.” It’s getting harder by the week to see what “success” Rivera is talking about; over the last two weeks, Washington has been outscored 49-18 in two NFC East matchups, and the Commanders are all alone in the NFC East cellar. Washington’s next three games are all against teams that are .500 or better, but next week’s Matchup with the Titans and a Week 6 trip to Chicago appear to be winnable games. Washington has to win one (and preferably both) of those contests. Otherwise, any postseason aspirations the team may have will be out the window before Halloween. Last Week: 24

The Score

The Commanders seem harmless. Washington has almost as many sacks allowed (11) as total points scored (18) in its last two games. Last Week: 25

Walter Football

The Redskins could easily be 0-4 right now if the Jaguars didn’t shoot themselves in the foot repeatedly in Week 1. I think the case can be made that they’re the worst team in the NFL. Losing by 15 points to Cooper Rush is ridiculous. They can’t block or cover anyone, and their play-calling is so predictable. However, I think they have more talent than Houston and Chicago overall. Last Week: 28

Oddshark

Last Week: 28

#31

The Athletic(Wulf)

What they are: Realizing everyone else was right. It took some delusion to think the Commanders knew better than the rest of the league about Carson Wentz. That’s what being a fan is all about, but it seems the tide has already turned on the signal caller who ranks 27th of 32 Qualifying quarterbacks in EPA per dropback. With a middling defense that ranks 17th in EPA per drive, it’s hard to believe there’s any reason for hope in Washington. Politics as usual. Last Week: 26

Athlon Sports (Fischer)

You knew it was going to be tough against that Dallas front, but things might have been even worse than expected with all that pressure. Less than four yards (3.6) per attempt is a bad number for running the ball, much less passing it. Even more enraging for Ron Rivera though? All those penalties. Last Week: 27

Sportsnaut (Johnson)

It’s starting to feel like the Washington Commanders are the 2020 Jacksonville Jaguars. Deliver a surprising win in the season opener and then immediately collapse, with the offense getting worse every Sunday. It’s not exactly a bold prediction to say that a third NFL team will be done with Carson Wentz after one year. Last Week: 27

WynnBet(Fann)

Washington seemed lucky to beat Jacksonville in Week 1, and the last three weeks have only confirmed that sentiment. There’s nothing the Commanders do well, and Carson Wentz remains a turnover machine. Last Week: 28

The 33rd Team(Domowitch)

Good news: Rookie Jahan Dotson is tied for the league lead in touchdown receptions, with four. Bad news: Carson Wentz in his last two starts: 4.5 yards per attempt, 58.9 completion percentage, 1 TD, 2 interceptions. Might be time to get Taylor Heinicke up in the bullpen. Last Week: 29

CBS Sports (Prisco)

They have lost three straight and have looked bad in doing so. Are changes coming, both with starters and coaches? Last Week: 30

ProFootballTalk

The next owner will have plenty of work to do. Last Week: 30

New York Post(Dunleavy)

Last Week: 28

Fox News(Gaydos)

Last Week: 29

#32

Fansided(Baxter)

Ron Rivera’s team was hoping to avoid a third consecutive loss as the Commanders traveled to Dallas. It was another tough day for the Washington offense, despite the fact that the club was able to run for 142 yards. Carson Wentz threw for only 170 yards and one score but was sacked twice and served up two more interceptions. The Commanders’ defense didn’t put a lot of heat on Cooper Rush. Rivera’s club has just one takeaway in four games. Last Week: 32