NFL power rankings Somehow have Packers way above Vikings

Google “NFL power rankings” and select any of the 34,100,000 results and you’ll find the Green Bay Packers ranked higher than the Minnesota Vikings in pretty much all of them.

It’s curious considering the Vikings clocked the Packers in Week 1 and Minnesota’s only loss is to the undefeated Eagles, who are No. 1 in pretty much every power ranking out there.

The Packers, at 3-1 just like the Vikings, are riding a rickety three-game win streak that saw them clean up nicely at home against a bad Bears team, struggle their way to a 14-12 win over the shorthanded Bucs, and then Barely beat the Patriots and a third-string Rookie quarterback in overtime at home.

