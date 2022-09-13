NFL power rankings roundup: How experts view Patriots after Week 1

Concerns about the New England Patriots’ offense appear to be warranted.

After a Rocky preseason under new play-caller Matt Patricia and quarterbacks Coach Joe Judge, New England’s offense laid a dud in the team’s regular-season opener against the Miami Dolphins, mustering just 271 yards of total offense while committing three turnovers in a 20- 7 losses

The play of the Patriots’ Offensive line was particularly disturbing, as quarterback Mac Jones took several hard hits from free rushers and suffered a back injury as a result.

Head Coach Bill Belichick painted a less bleak picture of Sunday’s game, though, suggesting that two or three plays swung the balance in Miami’s favor. Belichick also Stressed Patience in the leadup to Week 1, insisting that he won’t know what he has with his 2022 Squad until October or even November.

Curran: How did the Patriots get to the point of celebrating baby steps?

But where do Belichick’s Patriots stand in the here and now? We rounded up post-Week 1 power rankings from major national media outlets to see where they rank New England among the NFL’s 32 teams after one game.

The results are … not great.

Josh Schrock, NBC Sports Chicago: 24th (Previous ranking: 21st)

Dan Hanzus, NFL.com: 23rd (Previous: 18th)

ESPN.com: 21 st (16th)

Austin Gayle, The Ringer: 21 st (21st)

Nate Davis, USA TODAY: 17th (13th)

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: 23rd (20th)

Bo Wulf, The Athletic: 25th (18th)

Paul Domowitch, The 33rd Team: 26th (21st)

USA TODAY’s Nate Davis was the only Analyst who didn’t rank the Patriots 20th or lower, with most outlets slotting Belichick’s club in the bottom third of the league behind mediocre teams like the Seattle Seahawks and New York Giants.

That’s unfamiliar territory for the Patriots, even in the post-Tom Brady era. They can certainly improve their standing with a win next Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and oddsmakers actually view New England as a slight favorite in that game. But until the Patriots prove otherwise, they’re viewed as a below-average team pretty much across the board.