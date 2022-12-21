NFL power rankings: Playoff bound Eagles stay at the top, Bengals big win propels them forward

Six NFL teams clinched playoff spots through the first 15 weeks of the season, and the power rankings have been shaping up to be a real who’s who of the best teams in the league.

The Philadelphia Eagles haven’t really moved away from the top spot on the rankings, nor should they. Jalen Hurts has looked very much like the MVP of the league. But their real test, should they want to clinch the NFC East, comes Saturday against the Dallas Cowboys. Hurts’ status is uncertain, but the team is playing really well and may be able to win without him.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and the San Francisco 49ers defense performed at a very high level in Week 15. The two teams had to contend with a strong Buffalo Bills team and a Glorious comeback by the Minnesota Vikings in this week’s rankings.

There’s still lots to be decided towards the bottom of the top 10. Don’t sleep on the Detroit Lions who sit at No. 11 this week.

Here’s how the power rankings shake out.

—

1). Philadelphia Eagles (13-1)

Previous rank: 1

Week 15 result: 25-20 win over Bears

Week 16 Matchup: Saturday @ Cowboys

Nothing really seems to stop the Eagles. Philadelphia was put to the test by Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears and got through it. It appeared Hurts got hurt during the game and his status is uncertain for their Week 16 matchup. He might want to play, but the team needs him for the postseason.

—

2). Kansas City Chiefs (11-3)

Previous rank: 3

Week 15 result: 30-24 win over Texans

Week 16 Matchup: Saturday vs. Seahawks

The Chiefs needed to muster up a little bit more effort against the Texans but got the job done and took home the AFC West title for the seventh straight season.

—

3). Cincinnati Bengals (10-4)

Previous rank: 6

Week 15 result: 34-23 win over Buccaneers

Week 16 Matchup: Saturday @ Patriots

The Bengals slide up three positions to No. 3 in this week’s rankings. Joe Burrow led a comeback against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and picked up the win. They have a solid lead in the AFC North right now and could be on the verge of winning the division again.

—

4). Buffalo Bills (11-3)

Previous rank: 4

Week 15 result: 32-29 win over Dolphins

Week 16 Matchup: Sunday @ Bears

The Bills held off the Dolphins in the snow and are tracking towards an AFC East title. The Bills hit another Saturday game, this time on the road in Chicago. The weather isn’t getting any better.

—

5). Minnesota Vikings (11-3)

Previous rank: 7

Week 15 result: 39-36 win over Colts

Week 16 Matchup: Saturday vs. Giants

In one of the biggest comebacks in NFL history, the Vikings defeated the Colts. Minnesota looked Shaky but behind Kirk Cousins ​​460 passing yards and four touchdown passes in the second half and overtime. It’s a good sign for the future, but they’ll need to buckle down.

—

6). San Francisco 49ers (10-4)

Previous rank: 5

Week 15 results: 21-13 win over Seahawks

Week 16 Matchup: Saturday vs. Commanders

Is this the start of a 49ers Super Bowl run? It sure feels that way. San Francisco won the division on their third quarterback and the best defense in the league.

—

7). Dallas Cowboys (10-4)

Previous rank: 2

Week 15 results: 40-34 loss to Jaguars

Week 16 Matchup: Saturday vs. Eagles

The Cowboys haven’t looked great the last two weeks and the chickens came home to roost on the road against Jacksonville. The Cowboys have a playoff spot locked up, but they’re not looking like a Super Bowl contender right now.

—

8). Los Angeles Chargers (8-6)

Previous rank: 11

Week 15 results: 17-14 win over Titans

Week 16 Matchup: Monday @ Colts

Los Angeles needed a dime from Justin Herbert to get into field-goal range against the Titans. They delivered. It was a big win for the Chargers, and they are finally in the top 10.

—

9). Miami Dolphins (8-6)

Previous rank: 10

Week 15 result: 32-29 loss to Bills

Week 16 Matchup: Sunday vs. Packers

The Dolphins have lost three in a row and now return home to return against a hot Green Bay Packers team. There’s a lot on the line for both teams in their Week 16 matchup.

—

10). Baltimore Ravens (9-5)

Previous rank: 8

Week 15 result: 13-3 loss to Browns

Week 16 Matchup: Saturday vs. Falcons

Baltimore only got three points against the Browns. As they await Lamar Jacksons’ return, something will have to give for this team to sneak into the playoffs.

—

11). Detroit Lions (7-7)

12). New York Giants (8-5-1)

13). Washington Commanders (7-6-1)

14). Seattle Seahawks (7-7)

15). Tennessee Titans (7-7)

16). Jacksonville Jaguars (6-8)

17). New England Patriots (7-7)

18). New York Jets (7-7)

19). Las Vegas Raiders (6-8)

20). Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-8)

21). Green Bay Packers (6-8)

22). Cleveland Browns (6-8)

23). Pittsburgh Steelers (6-8)

24). New Orleans Saints (5-9)

25). Carolina Panthers (5-9)

26). Atlanta Falcons (5-9)

27). Los Angeles Rams (4-10)

28). Denver Broncos (4-10)

29). Chicago Bears (3-11)

30). Arizona Cardinals (4-10)

31). Indianapolis Colts (4-9-1)

32). Houston Texans (1-12-1)