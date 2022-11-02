NFL Power Rankings | Jets Remain In Top 14 After Week 8

Every week, we’ll take a look at the Power Rankings throughout the NFL. The Jets (5-3) are ranked in the Top 14 by every major outlet.

NFL.com – No. 14

“The Jets had a huge opportunity on Sunday, a chance to finally gain an upper hand over the vulnerable Patriots and show the football world, their fans and themselves that New England’s two-decade run of dominance in this rivalry was a thing of the past .”

ESPN – No. 13

“The Jets have held opponents under 23 points in five straight games, and their defense is good enough to keep them in the playoff conversation. Led by DT Quinnen Williams and cornerbacks Sauce Gardner and DJ Reed, the Jets are strong on the front and back ends. Gardner is a strong candidate for NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. Williams’ six sacks already is one shy of his career high. The Jets have feasted on a handful of backup QBs, a factor in their No. 6 ranking in total yards allowed, but it’s still a quality defense.”

CBS Sports – No. 14

“The winning streak is over after they lost to the Patriots last week. The offense just didn’t do enough in that game, the first without Breece Hall.”

FOX Sports – No. 14

“Maybe it’s harsh, but it’s fair to point out Zach Wilson hasn’t been the biggest difference-maker in any of the Jets’ four wins with him under center. On Sunday, his three Picks were the biggest difference in a 22-17 loss to the Patriots. Clearly, Wilson doesn’t have to be perfect for this to be a playoff-caliber team. But he has to be a lot better than that.”

Pro Football Talk – No. 11