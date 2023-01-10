NFL Power Rankings for Wild Card Weekend

Well, that’s the 2022-23 NFL regular season in the books, and it was a pretty entertaining week of football to send us off. The Texans pull off the late comeback against the Colts to lose the 1st overall pick, the Jags go from last to playoff team, and the Cowboys are more than ready for the playoffs.

The AFC Playoffs look like they’ll be a lot of fun, as long as the conference Championship game doesn’t end up at a neutral site. The Chiefs, Bills, and Bengals all have a great chance at taking home a Lombardi, so we are assured plenty of exciting match ups. Maybe except for the Bills vs Dolphins game, especially if Tua is still kept out.

There isn’t nearly as much parity in the NFC, as there’s realistically only a couple of teams with a chance of winning the Super Bowl: the 49ers and Eagles. Even though they didn’t snag the 1 seed, it seems like the Niners are the team to beat. Which sucks, considering Denver owns their 1st round pick.

The best part of the week, and probably the best part of the season has to be the Broncos getting it done against the Chargers. Apparently all it took was a brand new, $400,000 field, and letting Russ cook. The offense looks brand new with Outten, Kubiak, and Rosburg running things, and they’re working everything to the strengths of Wilson.

Competent coaching matters. And if this is what an average coaching staff can produce, imagine what a staff headed by Harbaugh or Payton could do. The future is (hopefully) bright for this franchise.

Who Says Football Isn’t Romantic: Bills opening kickoff return (it’s been 3 years and 3 months since they’ve last had one)

You Ruined Everything: Seattle Seahawks (the Lions should be biting postseason kneecaps)

Congratulations, You Played Yourself: LA Chargers (played their starters, lost, and two of them got hurt)

Cowboys of the Week: Dallas Cowboys (lol Dak)

Losing by Winning: Houston Texans (Bears fans rejoice)