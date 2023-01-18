NFL power rankings, Divisional round: Vikings fall after season-ending loss

The Vikings weren’t expecting it to end that quickly.

Their 2022 season, the first of the Kevin O’Connell era, was a thrilling, emotional rollercoaster ride. 13 wins, 11 of them by one score. Incredible finish after Incredible finish. An NFC North title for the first time since 2017. Yes, there were some blowout losses mixed in that raised serious questions about their ceiling, but this Vikings team believed it could make a deep run in the postseason.

