NFL Power Rankings: Buffalo Bills Back on Top?

The Buffalo Bills (9-3) are still basking in the glory of their third consecutive win last Thursday night against the New England Patriots.

On Sunday, the Bills got to sit back and relax while watching the Kansas City Chiefs fumble the top spot in the AFC following their loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

While the Bills are back atop the AFC and currently control their Destiny for home field advantage throughout the playoffs, Buffalo remains at No. 4 in the latest edition of Sports Illustrated’s power rankings.

“The most criticized 9-3 team in the NFL gets to put one of their ugliest losses of the season in the rearview mirror this weekend against the Mike White-led Jets,” SI writes. “Their defense has not allowed a 100-yard rushing game in almost a month, which, considering the time of year and their opponents of late, is a huge complement.”

The Bills sit behind the Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers, all of whom won by multiple scores on Sunday. Perhaps Buffalo’s ranking is a sign of the teams ahead of them being overachievers rather than the Bills simply meeting expectations as the best team in the AFC.

The Bills hope to climb up the power rankings ladder next week after facing the New York Jets Sunday at home. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 pm

