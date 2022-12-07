NFL Power Rankings: Buffalo Bills Back on Top?

The Buffalo Bills (9-3) are still basking in the glory of their third consecutive win last Thursday night against the New England Patriots.

On Sunday, the Bills got to sit back and relax while watching the Kansas City Chiefs fumble the top spot in the AFC following their loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

While the Bills are back atop the AFC and currently control their Destiny for home field advantage throughout the playoffs, Buffalo remains at No. 4 in the latest edition of Sports Illustrated’s power rankings.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button