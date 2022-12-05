NFL postseason standings, matchups, games
Who will be the top seeds in the NFL playoffs?
We’re almost 13 complete weeks into the season and some teams have given themselves a chance to be the No. 1 seed in their respective conferences for the NFL playoffs.
In the NFC, the Philadelphia Eagles are 11-1 and atop the conference, but the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings aren’t far behind, with the 9-3 Dallas Cowboys still in striking distance.
The AFC is even tighter with the 9-3 Buffalo Bills currently holding a tiebreaker over the 9-3 Kansas City Chiefs for the top seed in that conference.
The Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals and Miami Dolphins are all 8-4, right on Buffalo and Kansas City’s heels.
The top seed in each conference gets a bye in the wild card round of the NFL postseason and the other division winners get the No. 2 through No. 4 seeds
The No. 5, No. 6 and No. 7 seeds go to the non-division winners with the best records.
Here’s how the NFC and AFC Playoffs would look if the postseason began after NFL Week 13 (with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints still set to face off on Monday Night Football).
NFC playoff picture after Week 13:
- Well. 1 Philadelphia Eagles (11-1) – NFC East leader
- Well. 2 Minnesota Vikings (10-2) – NFC North leader
- Well. 3 San Francisco 49ers (8-4) – NFC West leader
- Well. 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-6) – NFC South leader
- Well. 5 Dallas Cowboys (9-3) – Wild Card
- Well. 6 New York Giants (7-4-1) – Wild Card
- Well. 7 Seattle Seahawks (7-5) – Wild Card
In the hunt:
- Washington Commanders (7-5-1)
- Detroit Lions (5-7)
- Atlanta Falcons (5-8)
- Green Bay Packers (5-8)
NFC playoff matchups right now:
- Well. 7 Seattle Seahawks at No. 2 Minnesota Vikings
- Well. 6 New York Giants at No. 3 San Francisco 49ers
- Well. 5 Dallas Cowboys at No. 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Notes: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints play on Monday Night Football to conclude NFL Week 13.
AFC playoff picture after Week 13:
- Well. 1 Buffalo Bills (9-3) – AFC East leader
- Well. 2 Kansas City Chiefs (9-3) – AFC West leader
- Well. 3 Baltimore Ravens (8-4) – AFC North leader
- Well. 4 Tennessee Titans (7-5) – AFC South leader
- Well. 5 Cincinnati Bengals (8-4) – Wild Card
- Well. 6 Miami Dolphins (8-4) – Wild Card
- Well. 7 New York Jets (7-5) – Wild Card
In the hunt:
- New England Patriots (6-6)
- Los Angeles Chargers (6-6)
- Las Vegas Raiders (5-7)
- Cleveland Browns (5-7)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (5-7)
AFC playoff matchups right now:
- Well. 7 New York Jets at No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs
- Well. 6 Miami Dolphins at No. 3 Baltimore Ravens
- Well. 5 Cincinnati Bengals at No. 4 Tennessee Titans
Notes: The Bills win a tiebreaker over the Chiefs because of their win over Kansas City. The Ravens win a tiebreaker over the Bengals because of their win over Cincinnati. The Bengals win a tiebreaker over the Dolphins because of their win over Miami.
