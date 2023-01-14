NFL postseason QB EPA rankings: Brock Purdy surging; Patrick Mahomes Ranks No. 1

The Athletic has live coverage of NFL Wild Card weekend featuring the Seahawks vs. 49ers.

Many signs point to Patrick Mahomes ruling the NFL world.

The Chiefs are the No. 1 seed in the AFC and the betting favorite to win Super Bowl LVII. Mahomes leads the league in passing yards and passing touchdowns. He’s the significant favorite to win the league’s MVP award. Mahomes Ranks No. 1 in Expected Points Added per dropback, via TruMedia, as the regular season ends.

But how do the rest of the quarterbacks move on to the postseason stack up? Is Mahomes’ regular season EPA rate a good omen heading into the postseason?

I’m revisiting my quarterback outlooks, this time zeroing in on the quarterbacks with playoff teams. Here are the metrics I’m using for this examination:

EPA per dropback

Offensive total EPA per play

Passer rating

The differences between the two EPA rates show how much of the Offensive successes or struggles fall on the quarterback versus the overall offense. The EPA per dropback helps account for a quarterback’s ability to pass and scramble, as opposed to solely using passer rating.

The players are listed by EPA per dropback, so these “rankings” aren’t subjective.

2022 regular season

(Passer rating qualified; rankings in parentheses among all 33 qualified regular season passers)

player EPAPerDB OffEPA/Play PsrRt 0.27 (1) 0.25 (1) 105.2 (2) 0.19 (2) 0.13 (4) 96.6 (8) 0.18 (3) 0.17 (2) 105.5 (1) 0.14 (5) 0.10 (7) 103.0 (3) 0.12 (6) 0.05 (11) 95.2 (10) 0.10 (7) 0.06 (9) 100.8 (6) 0.09 (8) 0.13 (3) 101.5 (4) 0.08 (9) 0.09 (8) 91.1 (15) 0.05 (11) 0.03 (14) 92.5 (13) 0.04 (13) 0.02 (15) 93.2 (12) 0.03 (14) 0.01 (16) 92.5 (14) 0.03 (15) -0.06 (22) 90.7 (18) 0.03 (16) 0.00 (17) 100.9 (5) -0.01 (21) 0.03 (13) 91.1 (17)

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that eight of the top nine quarterbacks in terms of EPA during the regular season advanced to the playoffs. The Lions’ Jared Goff is the only quarterback inside the top nine that failed to reach the postseason.

Three of the quarterbacks on the overall 2022 EPA chart won’t take the field this weekend, though. The Dolphins already ruled out Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) against the Bills. Teddy Bridgewater, Tagovailoa’s backup, seems unlikely to play with an injured finger. All signs point to Rookie Skylar Thompson getting the start. The Ravens’ Lamar Jackson will miss another game with his knee injury, meaning Tyler Huntley should start against the Bengals. San Francisco will be riding with 2022 seventh-round pick Brock Purdy with Jimmy Garoppolo still injured.

As for Mahomes, his EPA rate is one of many reasons he’s favored to win the MVP. But ranking No. 1 in EPA per dropback is far from a guarantee for becoming a Super Bowl-winning quarterback in that same season. Here’s the quarterbacks since 2006 who finished in the top spot in EPA per dropback and their ensuing playoff results:

2021: Aaron Rodgers (loss in NFC Divisional)

2020: Rodgers (loss in NFC Championship)

2019: Lamar Jackson (loss in AFC Divisional)

2018: Mahomes (loss in AFC Championship)

2017: Tom Brady (loss in Super Bowl)

2016: Matt Ryan (loss in Super Bowl)

2015: Carson Palmer (loss in NFC Championship)

2014: Rodgers (loss in NFC Championship)

2013: Peyton Manning (loss in Super Bowl)

2012: Brady (loss in AFC Championship)

2011: Rodgers (loss in NFC Divisional)

2010: Brady (loss in AFC Divisional)

2009: Philip Rivers (loss in AFC Divisional)

2008: Drew Brees (no playoffs)

2007: Brady (loss in Super Bowl)

2006: Manning (Super Bowl champion)

Now, what were the rates for the quarterbacks to win Super Bowls dating back to the 2006 season? Some were very good. Some were very bad:

Super Bowl-winning QB EPA (regular season)

season player EPAPerDB OffEPA/Play PsrRt 2006 0.33 0.3 101 2009 0.3 0.29 109.6 2019 0.25 0.23 105.3 2016 0.25 0.22 112.2 2010 0.2 0.16 101.2 2014 0.18 0.17 97.4 2021 0.18 0.15 102.9 2013 0.17 0.07 101.2 2011 0.14 0.12 92.9 2018 0.13 0.12 97.7 2020 0.13 0.12 102.2 2012 0.03 0.03 87.7 2008 0 -0.01 80.1 2007 -0.06 -0.05 73.9 2015 -0.09 -0.15 67.9 2017 -0.15 -0.29 79.5

So there’s certainly hope for any of the other playoff quarterbacks to emerge and push their team to a Super Bowl, but who is playing well right now? Below is a look at how this year’s playoff quarterbacks performed in the final stretch of the regular season:

Weeks 14-18

(Minimum 40 dropbacks from Weeks 14-18; rankings in parentheses among all 32 qualified regular season passers)

player EPAPerDB OffEPA/Play PsrRt 0.21 (2) 0.30 (1) 119.0 (1) 0.16 (4) 0.01 (13) 102.5 (4) 0.16 (5) 0.08 (6) 101.3 (5) 0.15 (6) 0.14 (4) 105.9 (3) 0.11 (7) 0.07 (7) 98.8 (6) 0.05 (11) 0.06 (9) 95.6 (8) 0.04 (12) 0.05 (10) 96.1 (7) 0.01 (13) -0.04 (17) 85.3 (18) -0.01 (15) -0.09 (20) 88.6 (13) -0.02 (16) -0.08 (19) 93.2 (9) -0.07 (19) 0.09 (5) 78.2 (27) -0.09 (21) -0.03 (16) 80.8 (25) -0.14 (27) -0.13 (23) 72.3 (29) -0.15 (29) -0.13 (24) 74.5 (28) -0.16 (30) -0.18 (28) 83.9 (20) -0.44 (32) -0.45 (32) 48.2 (32)

The Purdy Show is the real deal. Even if Garoppolo was healthy, how could San Francisco move away from the final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft? But if Purdy is only No. 2 in EPA in the final five weeks, who was No. 1 in that span? The Lions’ Goff.

Here’s a glimpse at Purdy’s last five outings:

Purdy’s Weeks 14-18

opponent EPAPerDB OffEPA/Play PsrRt 0.43 0.57 134 0.17 0.07 117 0.1 0.09 114.6 0.2 0.43 95.4 0.2 0.35 141.3

The story has been different for the Vikings’ Kirk Cousins. He’s been a major seesaw the last five weeks, having posted extreme Highs and lows:

Cousins’ Weeks 14-18

opponent EPAPerDB OffEPA/Play PsrRt 0.46 0.15 124.5 0.13 0.01 99.3 0.08 0.11 107.9 -0.38 -0.56 49.2 0.76 0.42 130.2

It’s a little surprising to see Joe Burrow in the middle of the pack on a league-wide scope and closer to the bottom among playoff quarterbacks during the stretch run. If you focus on Burrow’s last five games (Week 17 game vs. Bills was canceled), however, his numbers would be boosted by the Monster game he had in Cincinnati’s Week 13 win over the Chiefs. He produced a 0.48 EPA per dropback and a 126.6 passer rating in that win. But his four games in the past five weeks have been somewhere between OK and mediocre:

Burrow’s Weeks 14-16, 18

opponent EPAPerDB OffEPA/Play PsrRt -0.01 0.04 85.3 0.02 -0.06 104.6 0.09 -0.01 99.4 -0.19 -0.27 81

And if you want to talk about seesaws, look no further than the Seahawks’ Geno Smith. Chop up Smith’s season into Quarters and here’s how his EPA per dropback rates stack up:

Weeks 1-4: 0.21 (fourth in that timeframe)

Weeks 5-9: -0.02 (18th)

Weeks 10-14: 0.16 (fifth)

Weeks 15-18: -0.21 (31st)

Here’s a closer look at Smith’s final stretch:

Smith’s Weeks 14-18

opponent EPAPerDB OffEPA/Play PsrRt 0.04 -0.02 85.9 -0.25 -0.28 90.9 -0.36 -0.35 74.5 -0.11 0.01 103.1 -0.11 -0.21 65.7

But is performance down the stretch a sign that a quarterback is sure to falter in the postseason? Here’s a look at the EPA rates of Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks from the final five weeks of their respective regular seasons:

Super Bowl-winning QB EPA (Weeks 13-17 or 14-18)

season player EPAPerDB OffEPA/Play PsrRt 2020 0.45 0.44 126.9 2006 0.41 0.39 103.3 2016 0.22 0.17 109.9 2009 0.19 0.18 104.3 2019 0.14 0.16 98.9 2015 0.14 0.75 80.3 2021 0.11 0.07 94 2011 0.11 0.1 83.4 2018 0.07 0.11 100.5 2014 0.02 -0.01 84.3 2010 0.02 -0.04 106.2 2013 0.01 -0.12 79.1 2012 -0.01 -0.02 98.9 2007 -0.05 -0.13 72.9 2008 -0.1 -0.13 80.4 2017 -0.14 -0.23 76.9

So can Mahomes buck the trend of the top EPA-rated quarterback falling short? Will Purdy stay hot? Or will someone else this season rise to the occasion like Nick Foles or Eli Manning? After diving into all of the data, it’s definitely not a given that the season’s top quarterback or the one playing the best in the final stretch of the regular season will win the Super Bowl.

(Photo: Joe Nicholson / USA Today)