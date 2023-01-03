NFL postpones Bills-Bengals game after Damar Hamlin collapses on field

Buffalo Bills players huddle and pray after teammate Damar Hamlin (#3) collapsed on the field after making a tackle against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first quarter at Paycor Stadium on Monday in Cincinnati, Ohio. Photo: Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Week 17 finale between the Bengals and Bills was temporarily suspended and later postponed Monday evening after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field at the 5:58 mark of the first quarter.

The latest: “Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals,” the Bills tweeted early tuesday. “His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition.”

Fans gather for a Vigil at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for Bills football player Damar Hamlin, who’s being treated at the hospital after his collapse during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday. Photo: Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Jordan Rooney, Hamlin’s marketing representative and friend, tweeted late Monday that his “vitals are back to normal,” but he’s been put on a breathing tube in the hospital and was undergoing tests.

The big picture: Hamlin was transported to a Cincinnati-area hospital in a “critical condition” after receiving “immediate medical attention on the field by team and independent medical staff and local paramedics,” per an NFL statement Monday night.

What happened: Bengals WR Tee Higgins caught a pass from Joe Burrow and his helmet appeared to hit Hamlin in the chest. Hamlin stood up immediately but then fell to the ground.

Hamlin was given CPR on the field before being driven away in an ambulance with his mother riding alongside him, according to ESPN Reporters in the stadium.

Players on both teams were in tears and huddled up to pray for Hamlin before going back to their respective locker rooms.

What we’re watching Jeff Miller, an NFL executive vice president, told Reporters during a conference call that Hamlin’s health was the top focus and the league didn’t have any immediate plans to resume the postponed game, per AP.

Photo: Buffalo Bills/Twitter

What they’re saying: “Our thoughts are with Damar and the Buffalo Bills. We will provide more information as it becomes available,” said NFL commissioner Roger Goodell in his statement.

“The NFL has been in constant communication with the NFL Players Association which is in agreement with postponing the game.”

“The NFLPA and everyone in our community is praying for Damar Hamlin,” tweeted the NFL Players Association. “We have been in touch with Bills and Bengals players, and with the NFL. The only thing that matters at this moment is Damar’s health and well being.”

The coverage: The ABC/ESPN broadcast went to commercial break numerous times while Hamlin was being attended to on the field.

The broadcast provided updates as they came, from both the Booth (Joe Buck, Troy Aikman and Lisa Salters) and the studio (Suzy Kolber, Adam Schefter, Booger McFarland).

ESPN “SportsCenter” posted this timeline:

8:55 pm ET: Injury occurred.

Injury occurred. 9:18 p.m.: Game temporarily suspended.

Game temporarily suspended. 9:25 p.m.: Ambulance left stadium.

Ambulance left stadium. 10:01 p.m.: Game officially postponed.

By the numbers: Donations to a fundraising appeal for children’s toys that Hamlin created in 2020 soared hours after his collapse and surpassed $3 million on Tuesday morning.

