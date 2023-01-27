NFL Playoffs Weather Report and Forecast

As usual in my NFL weather forecasts, the main focus is to identify games with high winds or heavy rain. Of all possible weather variables, wind is the biggest detriment to offenses, with a 15+mph wind being impactful and anything over 20mph sustained becoming a major problem for passing and kicking. Rain is another important factor in scoring, in particular heavy rain, which makes it harder to both throw and catch a pass, as well as turnovers increasing across the board. Temperature rarely impacts scoring, so it will only be noted here in extreme cases, like late-season games with temps below freezing. You can use this to your advantage making your Picks on DFS sites and sportsbooks.

It’s also worth noting that while Winds are fairly predictable a few days out, trying to pinpoint rain over a stadium is difficult even a few hours ahead of a game. So for the very latest info as the NFL Championship Round forecast changes, stay tuned to @KevinRothWx on Twitter or check my main NFL weather forecast page.

NFL Championship Round Weather Report & Forecast

Sunday – January 29th

San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles – Mild temps around 50 degrees with a 10-15 mph sustained wind. That’s just not enough wind for me to consider it a negative factor.

Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs – Frigid temps in KC, likely in the low 20s with a 10mph wind putting the feels-like temp around 10 degrees or lower. Yes, it’s cold, but historically the cold does not have a significant impact on overall scoring, so I think it’s just a slight bump down to offenses in general.

Overall Championship Round Weather Forecast

When looking for an edge, I’m always trying to find high winds first, and rain/snow second. In this case we don’t have much of either, so at the moment I don’t think the weather will play a significant role in our games. As I mentioned earlier, it’s best to follow forecasts right up until kickoff, so stay tuned to @KevinRothWx for the latest.

