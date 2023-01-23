NFL Playoffs odds: Opening spreads and totals for Eagles vs. 49ers and Chiefs vs. Bengals

The lines for the AFC and NFC Championship games have been released and will be analyzed all week by bettors across the country. Both games will be among the most bet games of 2023 with the Super Bowl being the most bet on game. Four of the best teams in the NFL will play Sunday for the right to go to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona.

The Eagles and 49ers didn’t meet during the regular season. The two teams met in the 2021 season, with the 49ers beating the Eagles 17-11 in Philadelphia.

This is the third trip for the 49ers to the NFC Championship Game in the last four years. This is the first trip for the Eagles since their Super Bowl run in 2018.

Joe Burrow versus Patrick Mahomes is quickly becoming the AFC’s hottest new rivalry. The two star quarterbacks will meet Sunday in the AFC Championship for the second straight year.

Of course, it’s too early to tell what condition Mahomes will be in after suffering a high ankle sprain against Jacksonville. The Chiefs have lost only four games since the beginning of the 2022 calendar year and Cincinnati has delivered three of those losses. Burrow always delivers against the Chiefs so far in his career.

The first was a 34-31 win in Week 17 last season, then a 27-24 win in overtime in the AFC Championship Game last year, and then a 27-24 win in Week 13 in Cincinnati this year.

Favorites finished 3-1 in the Divisional round straight up, but only went 2-2 against the spread. Dogs are 6-4 against the spread this postseason. Unders went 4-0 this weekend and are 5-5 during the playoffs.

San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles

3 pm ET on FOX

Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs

6:30 pm ET on CBS

