NFL Playoffs odds: Eagles, Dolphins are already in good shape

We’re only three weeks into the NFL season, yet we already have a sense of who some of the playoff teams will be. From 2002, the year the NFL expanded to 32 franchises, through last year, 101 teams started the season 3-0. Almost three-fourths of them (72 teams, 71 percent) made the playoffs, and eight of those 72 went on to win the Super Bowl. The Philadelphia Eagles, winners of their first three games after beating the Washington Commanders, 24-8, Sunday, thus have a good chance of qualifying. The Miami Dolphins, after defeating the Buffalo Bills, 21-19, are also in this potential postseason grouping. The New York Giants will join them if they can defeat the Dallas Cowboys on “Monday Night Football.”

The Eagles are now the co-favorites to win the NFC, with the Bucs, at +375. Philly is 9-1 to win the Super Bowl, tied for the fourth-best odds via @CaesarsSports. (h/t @MackNova) — David Payne Purdum (@DavidPurdum) September 26, 2022

Las Vegas, on the other hand, is winless and will probably have to wait another year to return to the playoffs. The Raiders narrowly lost to the Tennessee Titans, 24-22, and find themselves in the cellar of the AFC West. Over the past two decades, only one team out of 98, the 2018 Houston Texans, overcame a 0-3 start and made the playoffs. That’s tough news for the Raiders, the only 0-3 team in the league.

Knowing the likelihood of a playoff spot at this juncture of the season can save a lot of money at the betting booth. It’s hard to back any 0-3 team to make the Playoffs at a price Shorter than +9900 (bet $100 to win $9,900) let alone commit money to a Super Bowl future for that same squad. DraftKings is offering the Raiders at +350 to make the playoffs, which implies a 22 percent chance, and +6000 to win the Super Bowl. Neither would be a wise investment at this time.

Teams starting 3-0, meanwhile, could be good values ​​to make the Playoffs if you can find prices at -245 or better (wager $245 to win $100). You probably won’t, of course, because the oddsmakers know this as well. Philadelphia is currently -2000 at DraftKings to make the playoffs, and the Dolphins are -400.

The importance of a meaningless touchdown should never be underestimated.

For most, the touchdown scored by the Cleveland Browns against the Pittsburgh Steelers on the final play of Thursday night’s game didn’t mean a whole lot. The score already had gone over the closing 38.5-point total after the Steelers’ Chris Boswell kicked a late field goal to make it a 23-17 game, and Pittsburgh, still down six after a Browns punt, had time for only one last play from its 4-yard line.

Denzel Ward’s recovery of the Steelers’ botched Stanford-band play after the clock had hit zero made the final score 29-17, Killing the hopes of anyone who had grabbed the under when the total opened at 40.5 points (it was bought down to 38.5 before kickoff). The score also doomed anyone who had teased the Steelers up from +4 to +10 and had a profound effect on DFS contests:

If you think your night is going bad, the people in 1st place is DK, winning $239,000, dropped to 42nd because of that meaningless defensive touchdown. They ended up winning only $750 pic.twitter.com/9H9VG99m6E — Walter Cherepinsky (@walterfootball) September 23, 2022

Washington State, a 6.5-point home underdog to Oregon on Saturday, took a 12-point lead with 6:42 left in the fourth quarter after Cameron Ward and Robert Ferrel connected on a one-yard touchdown pass. The Cougars seemed to be in good shape not only for the cover but the Outright win as well.

The Ducks marched 75 yards in just 2:46 to score and make it 34-29, and then they scored twice more on a 50-yard touchdown pass and a pick-six. With 1:01 left, it was Oregon 44, Washington State 34, and a Ducks cover was now seemingly in the bag.

But before Oregon -6.5 bettors could get to the window, Washington State embarked on a Desperate final drive. On third and 22, Ward connected with Donovan Ollie for a 60-yard gain to the Oregon 1, and Nakia Watson scored on the next play to give the Cougars the unlikely cover with one second left. Final score: Oregon 44, Washington State 41.

Losing on a late missed field goal is bad. Losing is a late field goal because the ball hits the tippy-top of the upright … I’m not sure there’s even a word for that.

Down 23-21 with 1:30 left, Arkansas needed Cam Little’s 42-yard field goal to take the lead. But the ball did things previously thought impossible, and Texas A&M — favored by 1.5 points — took home both the win and the cover.

Caesar’s had two player props of interest this weekend.

According to ESPN’s David Purdum, a lion’s share of the money at Caesar’s was wagered on Raiders quarterback Derek Carr tossing two touchdowns Sunday, and they delivered. His first was a five-yard pass to newly acquired Davante Adams, and the second was to Mack Hollins with 1:14 remaining in Las Vegas’s game against Tennessee.