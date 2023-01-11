NFL playoffs: Key matchups to watch in every NFC wild-card round game

While the top-seeded Eagles sit and wait for the Divisional round, the NFC (and AFC, for that matter) will line up three regular-season rematches on Wild Card weekend. What will be the most important matchup in deciding those games?

Key matchups: Seattle’s defense against the 49ers’ run game

It’s funny having to emphasize the running aspect of a running back. But Christian McCaffrey, the best receiving back in the NFL, has turned a mediocre 49ers run game that had been (literally and figuratively) hobbled by injuries into something we’re much more accustomed to seeing from a Kyle Shanahan offense. Instead of some former undrafted rookie leading the charge, which has happened so often for Shanahan, this time it’s a guy so talented he’s carrying a 99 rating in Madden.

The McCaffrey difference:

Weeks 1-6 (rank) Weeks 7-18 (rank) Rush Success Rate 36.1% (28th) 42.9% (6th) Rush EPA/Play -.08 (T-24th) .05 (3rd) Rush DVOA -20.2% (28th) 10.5% (2nd)

The 49ers feature a comical amount of explosive weapons. Brandon Aiyuk, George Kittle and Deebo Samuel all could take any touch for six points, while Elijah Mitchell just returned after missing more than a month and promptly ripped off five carries for 55 yards and two touchdowns in Week 18.

This offense has been among the league’s best since the McCaffery trade, even as it transitioned to Rookie Brock Purdy at quarterback. The playing styles of Purdy and the starter before him, Jimmy Garoppolo, are quite different. Garoppolo likes to hang out in the confines of the pocket come hell or high water; Purdy has about a half-dozen plays per game when he hears sports movie music in his head. The concepts run by the 49ers, however, have not changed despite the shift behind center.

The typical equation for stopping a Shanahan offense will be Mostly the same for the Seahawks: Force the 49ers to win consistently through the air and force Purdy to make effective decisions time and again when dropping back. The Seahawks held the 49ers to 21 points in their Week 15 matchup — a Purdy start — despite not forcing any turnovers and while finishing with just three quarterback hits and two tackles for loss.

Purdy played well throughout that game, a 21-13 San Francisco win, but the Seahawks did have stretches in which they made the offense a slog for the 49ers. That effort included forcing San Francisco into several third-and-long spots (six third-down attempts of 7 yards or more and four of 11-plus yards). Without a dropped Quandre Diggs pick and an explosive Kittle touchdown, the Seahawks might have been in a tie ballgame.

Seattle did a great job out of its sub personnel (packages featuring five or more defensive backs) against the 49ers. It has had issues all season long, though, when defending out of base personnel looks on first and second downs. The Seahawks are tied for 28th in EPA per play in those spots, a deficiency that has carried over against a 49ers offense that loves to trot out 21 personnel (two RBs, one TE, two WRs). Shanahan’s offense uses that setup on 32.3 percent of its snaps, the second-highest rate in the NFL.

It’s not an easy ask to for Seattle to just become good at something at which it has been below average throughout the year. There is no Konami code to have your linebackers be better at fitting up on fullbacks. The Seahawks have the Talented Diggs and Rookie CB Tariq Woolen on the back end to help limit the 49ers’ big plays, but their front seven must force Purdy to drop back and pass on third down. That’s the only way to keep this game closer than the current double-digit point spread.

Key matchups: Wink Martindale against Justin Jefferson and Kirk Cousins

Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale likes to chew bubble gum and blitz opposing quarterbacks. And he’s all out of Bubble gum.

Martindale, no matter the team he’s coaching or the players he has at his disposal, likes to stick with playing man coverage and finding various ways to heat up the quarterback on every down and distance. No NFL defense in 2022 blitzed more overall (or on each individual down) than the Giants. They did so on a comical 45.1 percent of dropbacks by opposing QBs during the regular season, which was nearly eight percent higher than the team behind them (Arizona, at 37.2 percent). Despite starting a Mad Libs of names at the cornerback position, the Giants ranked second in their use of Cover 1 this season and first if we include Cover 0, the other pure man coverage.

The Giants’ lowest use of Cover 1 this season, though? Their Week 16 Matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, which makes sense because the Vikings have this player named Justin Jefferson at wide receiver.

Jefferson makes the entire Vikings offense go, and Martindale and the Giants’ coaches were not about to presume that their cornerbacks could keep up with him all day in man coverage. Still, even though the Giants went against type and ran Cover 1 on only 8.5 percent of defensive snaps in that game — well below their season average of 30.7 percent in all other games — Jefferson still lit up the box score: 12 catches, 133 yards and a touchdown on 16 targets.

The Giants still blitzed like it was going out of style against the Vikings. Kirk Cousins ​​faced five or more pass rushers on 26 of his dropbacks in Week 16; the most he had faced in any other game this season was 18. And Cousins ​​performed admirably against those pressures, taking three sacks but throwing for 10 first downs on his 23 passing attempts. They finished with a 60.9 percent success rate against the blitz in the Vikings’ 27-24 win.

Jefferson converted five of those first downs and had three explosive plays on nine targets vs. the blitz. All year long, in fact, Cousins ​​has been slightly above average against the blitz, even behind an Offensive line that has gotten him hit this season more than any other quarterback.

Martindale tried to adapt his game plan for Jefferson by playing more zone and less man, even while blitzing. New York ended up watching Jefferson and tight end TJ Hockenson (13 catches, 109 yards, 2 TDs) run wild.

If Martindale goes away from his bread and butter on Sunday, conceding that the Giants don’t have the horses to guard Jefferson in man coverage, does he attempt to win by just rushing four and varying up his coverages? The Giants had success against the Vikings when they did not blitz: Cousins ​​threw for seven first downs, but his passing success rate dropped to 40 percent on the 25 dropbacks when New York’s D featured four or fewer pass rushers. Cousins ​​also took five hits in those spots (compared to three on the Giants’ blitzes).

The Playoffs are a series of one-game seasons. Teams either use their own tendencies and lean into them or turn them on their head to find advantages. Does Martindale subvert his own preference to muddy up Cousins’ process? The Vikings’ run game has struggled throughout the year and lacks an explosive play element, so Martindale making the Vikings eke out small gains through the air could lead to a Cousins ​​mistake.

And it could be a way for the Giants to continue their season-long trend of punching above their weight.

Key matchups: Dallas’ interior Offensive line vs. the Bucs’ front

The Cowboys have battled a slew of injuries recently and opponents have taken advantage of the holes exposed by those setbacks. Heading into the wild-card round, two of Dallas’ main defensive issues look like they’ll be patched with materials both strong — Leighton Vander Esch and Johnathan Hankins are both on track to play, according to head Coach Mike McCarthy — and questionable ( the search for an Anthony Brown replacement at cornerback is ongoing).

But there’s a huge spotlight on the pivot for the Cowboys’ Offensive line, too. While McCarthy also said that center Tyler Biadasz could suit up Monday, Biadasz is coming back from a high ankle sprain. That injury typically keeps a player from performing at anywhere close to 100 percent for a period much longer than the two weeks Biadasz has been down. Biadasz’s ability to play at a feasible level is key for the Dallas run game as it goes up against a stout (and reinforced) Bucs defense.

The Cowboys featured the fourth-best rushing offense by DVOA Entering Week 17, when Biadasz suffered his injury. They also ranked fourth in EPA per designed Rush on 462 designed Rushes with Biadasz on the field this season.

With Biadasz out over the past two weeks (against Tennessee and Washington), the Cowboys had 29 designed rushes. And while, of course, we have to unroll the usual caveat banners that read “small sample size” and “adjust for opponent”, Dallas simply was not able to get anything going with a reconfigured offensive line that featured Connor McGovern moving from left guard to center.

Only six of those 29 run plays were successful for the Cowboys, a 20.7 percent success rate (again, small sample size!). That’s essentially half the Cowboys’ season rate of 40.1 percent with Biadasz on the field. Not a single gain among those 29 attempts went for more than six yards.

Overall, the Cowboys played listless football against the Commanders, and some of their run-game performance can be chalked up to that. But Biadasz’s absence also had an effect on the passing game. The Cowboys’ passing success rate dropped to 15 percent without him, and there was a notable increase of inside pressure, especially when the Titans’ Jeffery Simmons started wreaking havoc. QB Dak Prescott was sacked only once by the Commanders, but he was evading pressure throughout the game. His accuracy suffered enough to have a season-high rate in off-target throws (21.8 percent, compared to his season rate of 7.8 percent heading into Week 18).

Consider on top of all that a Buccaneers defense that ranked third in defensive run success rate during the regular season and features an elite run defender in Vita Vea. Vea is healthy again and coming off a week’s rest, and I’m sure he will be eyeing the center and left guard spots of the Cowboys’ line like a slugger walking up to the plate against a pitcher recently called up from Triple-A. He’ll get help from several other strong Defenders on that Bucs’ depth chart.

Not having your usual center also can have an impact on the mental side of pass protection. While Prescott is among the game’s best in terms of pre-snap operation and being able to sniff out and adjust to the looks defenses are playing, having an experienced center does help alleviate some mental load.

That’s going to be all the more important for Prescott when playing the notoriously blitz-happy Todd Bowles. The Buccaneers’ defense ranked ninth in blitz percentage during the regular season and brought simulated pressures at one of the highest rates in the NFL.

Having Biadasz to man the middle will at least help the Cowboys’ coaches figure out the O-line portion of the puzzle. Sorting out which three linemen to use from a group of McGovern, Jason Peters, Tyler Smith and Tyron Smith will be the next question. It’s an important one to solve before facing a Bucs defense that will test the weak parts of Dallas’ fence, early and often.

