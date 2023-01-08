NFL Playoffs: Jacksonville Jaguars to Host Los Angeles Chargers in Wild Card

The Jacksonville Jaguars are going to get another shot at the Los Angeles Chargers. This time, it will mean much more than it did in Week 3.

With the Baltimore Ravens losing to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 18, the No. 4 seed Jaguars are now locked in to host the No. 5 seed Chargers in next week’s Wild Card round.

The two teams met in Week 3, with the Jaguars breaking a long-standing west coast losing streak in a 38-10 upset in Los Angeles.

This is set to be the first playoff game the Jaguars have hosted at TIAA Bank Field since the 2017-2018 season, when they hosted the Buffalo Bills in a Wild Card win.

“Yeah, when I was in Philly, we always played for the division on Sunday, so we kind of knew at the end of that day what was going to happen. This is a little unique because it’s on Saturday,” Jaguars head Coach Doug Pederson said after Saturday night’s 20-16 win over the Tennessee Titans to clinch the AFC South.

“We have a good idea of ​​who it might be, but really until Tomorrow is finished, you know, we really won’t know, but I think history says that the AFC South Winner usually plays on Saturday. So we should have at least seven days to prepare, which I think is a good thing. So we’ll treat Tomorrow like a Monday. Let the guys come in and sleep in. If they want to go to church, they can go to church. And then come in here tomorrow afternoon and get ready for a potential Saturday game.”

“I’m excited. Just for this team to get that opportunity to continue to show who we are and just, like I said, just to get a chance to play again,” Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence said on Saturday.

“The field gets whittled down next week and [we] get a shot to play. Whoever it is, it’s going to be a good team coming in here. Just excited for that. Like you said, played in big games. So, it will be a good challenge for us, but I’m really excited just to get another opportunity. We’ve got a lot of stuff, like I said, to clean up. We definitely didn’t play anywhere close to our best ball, especially offensively, tonight. So, I’m excited to kind of watch the tape and get back to it and clean up some things.