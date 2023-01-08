NFL Playoffs: Jacksonville Jaguars to Host Los Angeles Chargers in Wild Card

The Jacksonville Jaguars are going to get another shot at the Los Angeles Chargers. This time, it will mean much more than it did in Week 3.

With the Baltimore Ravens losing to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 18, the No. 4 seed Jaguars are now locked in to host the No. 5 seed Chargers in next week’s Wild Card round.

The two teams met in Week 3, with the Jaguars breaking a long-standing west coast losing streak in a 38-10 upset in Los Angeles.

