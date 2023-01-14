NFL playoffs: How to watch Chargers vs. Jaguars in the wild-card round – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

It’s time for the NFL playoffs. The road to the Super Bowl officially begins in Santa Clara, Calif., this afternoon as the 49ers host the Seahawks. Following that game comes the gem of today’s sports slate: the Chargers traveling to Jacksonville to face the Jaguars. There’s also plenty of hoops to keep track of today, too.

Here’s what I’m watching.

MUST WATCH:

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Two of the NFL’s most exciting young QBs will make their first playoff starts as they lead their teams into this one. Chargers signal-caller Justin Herbert finally has his pass-catching weapons back, while Trevor Lawrence has led his Squad on a five-game tear to finish the season and grab the AFC South crown. The difference in this one could be which defense can get pressure and force a rare mistake from either Herbert or Lawrence.

8:15 pm ET, NBC, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINE UP:

Manchester City at Manchester United, 7:30 am ET, USA, watch on fuboTV

Men’s CBB: Kentucky at No. 5 Tennessee, 12 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

Men’s CBB: Well. 18 Wisconsin at Indiana, 1 p.m. ET, CBS, watch on fuboTV

Milwaukee Bucks at Miami Heat, 1 p.m. ET, ABC, watch on fuboTV

Men’s CBB: Well. 11 Kansas State at No. 17 at TCU, 2 p.m. ET, ESPN 2, watch on fuboTV

Men’s CBB: Well. 19 Providence at Creighton, 2 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1, watch on fuboTV

Women’s CBB: No. 23 Kansas at No. 19 at Oklahoma, 3 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Men’s CBB: Well. 14 Iowa State at No. 2 Kansas, 4 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Men’s CBB: Well. 24 Duke at Clemson, 5 p.m. ET, ACC Network, watch on fuboTV

Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers, 4:30 pm ET, Fox, watch on fuboTV

Toronto Maple Leafs at Boston Bruins, 7 pm ET, NHL Network, watch on fuboTV

Pittsburgh Penguins at Carolina Hurricanes, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Men’s CBB: New Mexico at No. 23 San Diego State, 9 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network, watch on fuboTV

Edmonton Oilers at Vegas Golden Knights, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+

New Jersey Devils at Los Angeles Kings, 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Happy streaming!

