NFL Playoffs Divisional Round Expert Picks Predictions Odds

NFL playoff expert picks, predictions for the Divisional Round: Jacksonville at Kansas City, New York Giants at Philadelphia, Cincinnati at Buffalo, Dallas at San Francisco

NFL Playoffs Divisional Round Expert Picks Predictions

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.

Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction

NFL Playoffs: Jaguars at Chiefs

Line: Kansas City -8.5, o/u: 53

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Chiefs

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Chiefs

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Chiefs*

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Chiefs

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Chiefs

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Chiefs

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Chiefs*

E, CFN: Chiefs

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com: Chiefs

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Chiefs*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Chiefs

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Chiefs*

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Jaguars

CONSENSUS PICK: Chiefs

NFL Playoffs: Giants at Eagles

Line: Philadelphia -7.5 o/u: 48

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Eagles*

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Eagles*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Eagles

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Eagles*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Eagles

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Eagles*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Giants

E, CFN Eagles*

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Eagles*

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Eagles

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Eagles*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Eagles*

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Giants

CONSENSUS PICK: Eagles*

NFL Playoffs: Bengals at Bills

Line: Buffalo -5, o/u: 48

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Bills

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Bills

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Bengals

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Bengals

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Bills

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Bills

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Bills

E, CFN Bills

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com: Bills

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Bengals

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: bills*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Bengals

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Bills

CONSENSUS PICK: Bills

NFL Playoffs: Cowboys at 49ers

Line: San Francisco -3.5, o/u: 46.5

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: 49er

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Cowboys

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Cowboys

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: 49er

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: 49er

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Cowboys

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN 49er

E, CFN 49er

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com: 49er

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Cowboys

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: 49er

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: 49er

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: 49er

CONSENSUS PICK: 49er

Expert Picks So Far

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com

SU 151-95-2 ATS 119-119-6

Playoff: SU 3-3, ATS 1-5

Jeff Feyerer, CFN

SU 176-108-2 ATS 142-127-6

Playoff: SU 5-1, ATS 4-2

Pete Fiutak, CFN

SU 171-101-2 ATS 143-126-6

Playoff: SU 5-1, ATS 2-4

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com

SU 184-88-2 ATS 140-129-6

Playoff: SU 4-2, ATS 2-4

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com

SU 152-121-2 ATS 133-136-6

Playoff: SU 4-2, ATS 3-3

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com

SU 159-112-2 ATS 124-145-6

Playoff: SU 5-1, ATS 2-4

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN

SU 166-107-2 ATS 143-126-6

Playoff: SU 5-1, ATS 4-2

E, CFN

SU 161-112-2 ATS 135-134-6

Playoff: SU 5-1, ATS 3-3

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com

SU 145-110-2 ATS 111-139-6

Playoff: SU 5-13, ATS 3-3

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com

SU 157-102-2 ATS 136-119-6

Playoff: SU 5-1, ATS 4-2

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com

SU 165-106-2 ATS 127-134-6

Playoff: SU 5-1, ATS 3-3

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com

SU 161-99-2 ATS 138-119-6

Playoff: SU 5-1, ATS 3-3

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN

SU 126-147-2 ATS 132-137-6

Playoff: SU 4-2, ATS 5-1

CONSENSUS PICK

SU 163-109-2 ATS 143-126-6

Playoff: SU 5-1, ATS 3-3

