NFL playoff schedule: What games are on today? TV channels, times, scores for 2023 wild-card round

The 2023 NFL Playoffs are here, and as Super Wild Card Weekend begins, 12 teams will be making their case to represent their respective conferences in Super Bowl 57.

Over three days, six of these teams will be eliminated from playoff contention. Meanwhile, six more will move on to the NFL’s Divisional round and set up some good-looking Battles en route to the Super Bowl.

Per usual, wild-card weekend contains within it plenty of matchups that will be familiar to fans. Divisional rivals are meeting in two of the three games on the AFC side of the bracket, as the No. 2 Bills and No. 7 Dolphins square off after splitting the season series while the No. 3 Bengals and No. 6 Ravens will do the same.

On the NFC side, there is just one Divisional rematch. The No. 2-seed 49ers are facing the No. 7-seed Seahawks and will look to earn a 3-0 season sweep over their bitter rivals.

Elsewhere, the No. 3 Vikings will host the upstart No. 6 Giants in a playoff Matchup few would have predicted before the season began; Tom Brady and the No. 4 Buccaneers will host the No. 5 Cowboys in a Week 1 rematch that Tampa Bay won 19-3; and the No. 4 Jaguars will look to beat the No. 5 Chargers in a battle of great young quarterbacks who could be among the league’s best for quite a while.

The only two teams that won’t be in action are the Chiefs and Eagles. They are the No. 1 seeds in the AFC and NFC brackets respectively and earned a bye week as a result.

Here’s everything you need to know about the NFL wild-card games, including a full schedule with TV channels and start times.

NFL playoff schedule: What games are on today?

Wild-card round

Saturday, Jan. 14

Matchups Start time TV channel Live stream 7. Seattle Seahawks vs. 2. San Francisco 49ers 4:30 p.m. ET Fox FoxSports.com, fuboTV 5. Los Angeles Chargers vs. 4. Jacksonville Jaguars 8:15 p.m. ET NBC Peacock, fuboTV

Sunday, Jan. 15

Matchups Start time TV channel Live stream 7. Miami Dolphins vs. 2. Buffalo Bills 1 pm ET CBS Paramount+, fuboTV 6. New York Giants vs. 3. Minnesota Vikings 4:30 p.m. ET Fox FoxSports.com, fuboTV 6. Baltimore Ravens vs. 3. Cincinnati Bengals 8:15 p.m. ET NBC Peacock, fuboTV

Monday, Jan. 16

Matchups Start time TV channel Live stream 5. Dallas Cowboys vs. 4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 8 pm ET ESPN, ABC ESPN+, fuboTV

NFL playoff game TV channels, live stream

Seahawks vs. 49ers

Date: Saturday, Jan. 14

Saturday, Jan. 14 Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

4:30 p.m. ET TV channel: Fox

Fox Live stream: Fox Sports app, fuboTV (US) | DAZN (Canada)

Key storyline: Can Brock Purdy keep winning?

Purdy, the final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, is one of just 15 quarterbacks to win each of his first five starts. The rookie has been stellar so far, completing 67.4 percent of his passes for 1,374 yards, 13 touchdowns and four interceptions, and he guided the 49ers to a 21-13 win over the Seahawks in his second start.

Indeed, Purdy has been efficient, but will he still excel as he faces playoff-level pressure? That’s the big question with the 49ers. He should be able to handle the Seahawks, who the 49ers outscored 48-20 in two wins this season, but if he wavers at all, doubts may creep in about San Francisco’s potential to compete for a Super Bowl.

Chargers vs. Jaguars

Date: Saturday, Jan. 14

Saturday, Jan. 14 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET TV channel: NBC

NBC Live stream: Peacock, fuboTV (US) | DAZN (Canada)

Key storyline: Are the Chargers healthy enough to win?

Brandon Staley made a curious choice in Week 18, playing his starters for most of Los Angeles’ 31-28 loss to the Broncos. The result? Star wideout Mike Williams picked up a back injury while pass rusher Joey Bosa also left the field early for unknown reasons.

Williams and Bosa are key to the overall success of the Chargers, especially in a battle with a Jacksonville team that has serious firepower. If either is limited, Los Angeles will have a tougher time dispatching the Chargers, and the game could be less about Trevor Lawrence vs. Justin Herbert and more about which team is healthiest. In this case, it may be the Jaguars.

Dolphins vs. Bills

Date: Sunday, Jan. 15

Sunday, Jan. 15 Time: 1 pm ET

1 pm ET TV channel: CBS

CBS Live stream: Paramount+, fuboTV (US) | DAZN (Canada)

Key storyline: What will the Dolphins do at quarterback?

Tua Tagovailoa’s status was murky for this game as he continues to recover from a concussion. Meanwhile, his normal backup Teddy Bridgewater is dealing with a dislocated pinkie in his throwing hand. Bridgewater will start if he can grip the ball enough, but Miami could be forced to start seventh-round rookie Skylar Thompson again if Bridgewater can’t go.

Either way, the Dolphins will be hard-pressed to beat the Bills without Tagovailoa. They are 1-2 in three starts without him and average just 14.7 points per game when he doesn’t start. Comparatively, the Dolphins are 8-5 and average 25.5 points per game when they start.

Giants vs. Vikings

Date: Sunday, Jan. 15

Sunday, Jan. 15 Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

4:30 p.m. ET TV channel: Fox

Fox Live stream: Fox Sports app, fuboTV (US) | DAZN (Canada)

Key storyline: Who will win the turnover battle?

When these two teams met in Week 16, the Giants outgained the Vikings 445-353 and averaged 6.7 yards per play compared to 5.0 for Minnesota. Still, they lost 27-24 thanks, in part, to the Vikings winning the turnover battle.

The Giants had two turnovers in the contest, an interception by Daniel Jones and a lost fumble by Daniel Bellinger. Those ultimately helped swing the game in favor of the Vikings.

Indeed, the Vikings have thrived when able to take the ball away. They have 25 takeaways this year, good for eighth-most in the NFL. So, if they get the Giants to make Mistakes again, they can control the game.

However, this season, the Giants have just 16 giveaways, the second-fewest in the NFL to only the Lions. So, if they win the turnover battle against a Minnesota defense that has allowed the second-most yards per game to opposing offenses (388.7), they may be able to control the clock and get revenge on Minnesota.

Ravens vs. Bengals

Date: Sunday, Jan. 15

Sunday, Jan. 15 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET TV channel: NBC

NBC Live stream: Peacock, fuboTV (US) | DAZN (Canada)

Key storyline: Can the Ravens find Offensive success with or without Lamar Jackson?

The Ravens have struggled immensely on offense at times this season. Things have been particularly bad since Lamar Jackson went down with a PCL sprain against the Broncos. The Ravens have averaged just 13 points in five games without him in the lineup and have scored 17 or fewer points in seven of their last eight contests.

Jackson is no sure thing to return, so the Ravens are going to have to do one of two things: They will either need to put forth an elite defensive performance against the Bengals or have one of their best Offensive performances of the season. Baltimore may only be able to contain Joe Burrow for so long, however, so it will probably have to lean on the latter to try to upset the reigning AFC champions.

Cowboys vs. Buccaneers

Date: Monday, Jan. 16

Monday, Jan. 16 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: ESPN+, fuboTV (US) | DAZN (Canada)

Key storyline: Which offense will have the better day?

Both of these offenses have their share of issues. The Cowboys have quality weapons in CeeDee Lamb, Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard, but Dak Prescott can be Shaky at times, as we saw in Week 18 against the Commanders. The Buccaneers have Tom Brady and a couple of strong receivers, but their blocking is inconsistent outside of Tristan Wirfs and they can’t run the ball.

The Cowboys have an elite defense while the Buccaneers have a strong one when healthy that stifled Dallas in a 19-3 Week 1 win. The Winner of this game will probably see its offense sputter at times but put together enough quality scoring drives to pull away at the end. Seemingly, that would favor the Cowboys, but you can never count Brady out — even at age 45.

