NFL playoff schedule: What games are on today? TV channels, times, scores for 2023 AFC, NFC Championships

The NFL is down to four.

Three of last year’s final four teams are returning to Championship weekend, as the Chiefs, Bengals, and 49ers look to turn another deep run into a championship.

The only team missing from last season is the defending champion Rams. In their place, the Eagles will host the 49ers with the NFC Championship and a trip to Super Bowl 57 on the line.

Once the NFC is settled, the Chiefs and Bengals will battle it out on this stage for the second consecutive year.

Kansas City has been the class of the AFC since Patrick Mahomes debuted, but with the likely MVP battling an ankle injury and facing a Cincinnati team that has had his number, booking a trip to Arizona for Super Bowl 57 won’t be easy.

Among the storylines entering Sunday, two of the four possible Super Bowl matchups wouldn’t be a first. The Chiefs and 49ers met in Super Bowl 54 just three years ago, while the Bengals and 49ers met long ago in Super Bowl 23.

If the Eagles advance, we’ll be getting a brand new Super Bowl Matchup regardless of who comes out of the AFC.

Here’s everything you need to know about the NFL conference Championship games, including a full schedule with TV channels and start times.

NFL playoff schedule: What games are on today?

Conference Championships

Sunday, Jan. 29

NFL playoff game TV channels, live stream

49ers vs. Eagles

Date: Sunday, Jan. 29

Sunday, Jan. 29 Time: 3 pm ET

3 pm ET TV channel: Fox

Fox Live stream: Fox Sports App, fuboTV (US) | DAZN (Canada)

These Playoffs have Featured many big matchups we saw in the regular season, but 49ers vs. Eagles isn’t one of them. This is the first meeting between the NFC’s two best teams since September 2021, and plenty has changed since that point.

Brock Purdy, not Jimmy Garoppolo or Trey Lance, is leading a loaded 49ers team into the NFC title game, while Jalen Hurts and the Eagles have taken off this season just two years after it looked like a rebuild might be on tap. Both teams have a ridiculous collection of weapons, a balanced defense, and terrific coaching staffs.

This game might be won in the trenches, where a vaunted 49ers defensive front will go up against the league’s most dominant offensive line in Philadelphia. The winner of that battle should have the advantage.

Bengals vs. Chiefs

Date: Sunday, Jan. 29

Sunday, Jan. 29 Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

CBS Live stream: Paramount+, fuboTV (US) | DAZN (Canada)

Exactly 364 days after the Bengals Shocked the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium and advanced to the Super Bowl, these two AFC Juggernauts meet again.

The Bengals haven’t lost since October, and the Chiefs’ only loss since October came at the hands of…the Bengals. Cincinnati might have been a serious underdog a year ago, but Joe Burrow and Co. will not be underestimated this time.

With a defense that’s firing on all cylinders and the offense’s ability to thrive in any environment, the Chiefs will have their hands full as they look to win their third AFC title in four years.

Patrick Mahomes’ high-ankle sprain will complicate things for Kansas City. The likely MVP was able to finish out the Chiefs’ Divisional round win over Jacksonville, but it’s highly unlikely he’ll be close to 100 percent when Sunday’s game kicks off.

Fifty percent of Mahomes is better than most quarterbacks, but is it better than Burrow? We could be in for a real battle from Kansas City.

