NFL playoff schedule: How to watch Jaguars vs. Chiefs and Giants vs. Eagles – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

With four NFL playoff games and big-time college hoops on throughout the weekend, this looks set to be one of the best sports weekends of the year so far. Also, don’t forget the Australian Open, where the Round of 16 gets started tonight.

Here’s what I’m watching.

MUST WATCH:

Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Kansas City Chiefs

A rematch of the Chiefs’ 27–17 game in Week 10, this Divisional round game will feel much different. Going into that regular-season matchup, the Jaguars were just 3–6. But they became one of the hottest teams in football following that loss, winning eight of nine games since then. Can Doug Pederson, Trevor Lawrence & Co. keep their momentum from last week’s historic comeback? Or will Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes be too much to overcome?

4:30 pm ET, NBC, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINE UP:

Men’s CBB: Well. 17 Miami at Duke, noon ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

Men’s CBB: Well. 14 TCU at No. 2 Kansas, 1 p.m. ET, CBS, watch on fuboTV

Men’s CBB: Well. 5 UCLA at No. 11 Arizona, 2 p.m. ET, ABC, watch on fuboTV

Men’s CBB: Well. 4 Alabama at Missouri, 6 p.m. ET, SEC Network, watch on fuboTV

Australian Open, fourth round, 7 pm ET, ESPN+, 8 pm ET, ESPN 2, watch on fuboTV

Toronto Maple Leafs at Montreal Canadiens, 7 pm ET, NHL Network, watch on fuboTV

Milwaukee Bucks at Cleveland Cavaliers, 7:30 pm ET, Bally Sports Ohio/Bally Sports WI, watch on fuboTV

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles, 8:15 pm ET, Fox, watch on fuboTV

Washington Capitals at Vegas Golden Knights, 10 pm ET, ESPN+/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/NBC Sports Washington, watch on fuboTV

Think we missed something worth watching? Reply to [email protected] and let us know what we should be looking out for and why.

Happy streaming!

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services in this article.

Regional restrictions may apply.