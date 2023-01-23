NFL playoff schedule: How to watch Bengals vs. Bills and Cowboys vs. 49ers – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

We’re halfway through one of the best sports weekends of 2023, and today’s schedule has a lot to look forward to. You can start off the day in London, with Premier League–leading Arsenal hosting improving Manchester United before settling in for a day full of NFL and college hoops action.

Here’s what I’m watching today.

MUST WATCH:

Cincinnati Bengals at Buffalo Bills

This has the potential to be the game of the year in the NFL. Just a few weeks removed from that emotional Monday-night game that was canceled, these two teams will meet with a spot in the AFC Championship on the line. Neither team played its best in the wild-card round, but this game could come down to how well the Bengals’ banged-up Offensive line can protect Joe Burrow.

3 pm ET, CBS, watch on fuboTV

LINE UP:

Manchester United at Arsenal, 11:30 a.m. ET, NBC, watch on fuboTV

Men’s CBB: Butler at No. 15 UConn, noon ET, Fox, watch on fuboTV

Women’s CBB: Syracuse at No. 13 Duke, noon ET, ACC Network, watch on fuboTV

Men’s CBB: Maryland at No. 3 Purdue, 1 p.m. ET, FS1, watch on fuboTV

Women’s CBB: No. 20 NC State at Louisville, 1 p.m. ET, ABC, watch on fuboTV

Women’s CBB: Virginia at No. 7 at Notre Dame, 2 p.m. ET, ACC Network, watch on fuboTV

Women’s CBB: Arkansas at No. 1 South Carolina, 3 pm ET, ESPN 2, watch on fuboTV

Women’s CBB: No. 24 Colorado at No. 4 at Stanford, 5 p.m. ET, Pac 12 Network, watch on fuboTV

Women’s CBB: No. 25 Texas at Baylor, 5 p.m. ET, ESPN 2, watch on fuboTV

Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers, 6:30 pm ET, Fox, watch on fuboTV

Australian Open, fourth round, 7 pm ET, ESPN 2, watch on fuboTV

