NFL Playoff Schedule: 49ers will host the Cowboys for the 9th time in the Playoffs next Sunday

The Dallas Cowboys overwhelmed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. San Francisco beat Tampa a month ago in a similar fashion. This was a team that needed overtime to beat Trace McSorley.

Now, the Cowboys will play their fourth straight road game on a short week Sunday against the 49ers, who haven’t traveled in three weeks. The game is scheduled to kick off at 3:30 pm PT.

Before last season, the 49ers and Cowboys hadn’t met in the Playoffs since the 1994 NFC Championship. Ahead of last year’s Wild Card matchup, Kyle Shanahan said the 49ers playing the Cowboys was “the coolest part of my childhood growing up. ’92, ’93, ’94, every single year.”

Historically, no team has eliminated San Francisco more than Dallas in the playoffs. While it’s easy to dislike the Seahawks, I’m not sure the hatred runs deep for any team more than the Cowboys for 49ers fans.

The Cowboys hold a 5-3 head-to-head edge in the playoffs. The Niners will look to win their third playoff matchup in a row Sunday.

The Cowboys were among the best NFL teams this season, as they had the fifth-highest point differential on the road at +32. But no team defended their home field better than the 49ers this year, as they were +119 at Levi’s Stadium.

The current weather projection for Sunday is a high of 59 degrees, with Winds blowing up to 10 mph Most importantly, there is only a five percent chance of rain.