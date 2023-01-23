NFL playoff schedule 2023: Updated bracket & TV channels for AFC, NFC Championship games

NFL viewers in 2021 watched as a pair of underdogs made runs to the Super Bowl as the No. 4 Bengals met the No. 4 Rams in Los Angeles. That won’t be the case in 2022.

The AFC Championship will have a familiar look to it as the Chiefs are once again hosting the Bengals. An injured Patrick Mahomes survived a run by the Jaguars while Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati defense dominated the Bills in Buffalo to set up a rematch.

On the other side, the NFC will feature at least one familiar face. The 49ers are in the Championship game for the third time in four years after the defense stifled the Cowboys. This year, they’ll be met by the Eagles, who are eyeing their first trip to the Super Bowl since 2017 after dismantling the Giants in the Divisional round.

Here’s all the information you need to know about this year’s AFC and NFC Championship games.

NFL playoff bracket 2023

The complete NFL playoff bracket for 2023:

AFC

Kansas City Chiefs vs. 3rd Cincinnati Bengals

—

Kansas City Chiefs vs. 4. Jacksonville Jaguars Buffalo Bills vs. 3rd Cincinnati Bengals

—

Kansas City Chiefs Buffalo Bills vs. 7. Miami Dolphins Cincinnati Bengals vs. 6. Baltimore Ravens Jacksonville Jaguars vs. 5. Los Angeles Chargers

NFC

Philadelphia Eagles vs. 2. San Francisco 49ers

—

Philadelphia Eagles vs. 6. New York Giants San Francisco 49ers vs. 5. Dallas Cowboys

—

Philadelphia Eagles (bye) San Francisco 49ers vs. 7. Seattle Seahawks Minnesota Vikings vs. 6. New York Giants Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. 5. Dallas Cowboys

NFL playoff schedule

Championship round

Sunday, Jan. 29

Matchups Time (ET) TV Live stream 49ers at Eagles 3 p.m Fox Fox Sports app, fuboTV Bengals at Chiefs 6:30 p.m CBS Paramount+, fuboTV

AFC, NFC Championship game matchups

AFC

Well. 1 Chiefs vs. No. 3 Bengals

All eyes will be on the health of Mahomes. The star quarterback suffered a high-ankle sprain in the win against Jacksonville that severely hampered his mobility and impacted his ability to plant and make throws.

But this will be a motivated Chiefs squad. Kansas City has lost all three head-to-head matchups between Mahomes and Burrow, including last year’s AFC Championship in Arrowhead Stadium, as Mahomes threw an interception in overtime and Evan McPherson booted a walk-off field goal to send the Bengals to the Super Bowl.

The Bengals come into the contest fresh off a 27-10 thumping of the 2-seed Bills in snowy Orchard Park, NY An injury-riddled Cincinnati Offensive line blew Buffalo’s defensive line off the ball (172 rushing yards) and protected Joe Burrow as well as he has been protected all season. Burrow threw for 242 yards and two scores in the win.

NFC

Well. 1 Eagles vs. No. 2 49ers

Any worries Philadelphia may have had about Rust in the final stages of the regular season were quickly dismissed Saturday with its 38-7 win over the Giants. Jalen Hurts showed his rushing ability is still a Threat while spreading the ball to DeVonta Smith, AJ Brown and Dallas Goedert. Miles Sanders and Kenneth Gainwell both gashed a Talented Giants interior all night, and the defense built on a 70-sack regular season with five more against Daniel Jones.

Up next: a home game vs. the 49ers, who won a defensive struggle Sunday against the Cowboys 19-12. San Francisco’s elite defense hounded Dak Prescott into two interceptions and generally shaky play. His QB counterpart, Rookie Brock Purdy, did not turn the ball over while completing 19 of 29 passes for 214 yards. The Niners’ vaunted running game did the rest, with Christian McCaffrey scoring the team’s Lone Offensive touchdown.

Zac Al-Khateeb contributed to this report.