NFL playoff scenarios for Week 17: How this week’s results could change the playoff picture
With just two weeks remaining in the NFL season, both the AFC and NFC will have a great opportunity to give fans full hearts or heartbreak.
The AFC has one spot remaining with a clear three-team race, although the Steelers have about a two-percent chance of backing their way in. The NFC has a five-team race for two spots with the Giants being more than 85 percent likely to earn a bid as they need just one win in their final two games. And the team with the most likely odds to grab the last AFC wild-card spot, the Miami Dolphins, just lost Tua Tagovailoa to the concussion protocol, leaving his status for this weekend and the remainder of the season unclear.
Heading into Week 17, five teams have clinched playoff spots in the AFC and four in the NFC. The scenarios for the other playoff hopefuls are almost endless, and with neither bye locked up and three divisions still up for grabs, there is plenty more than just wild-card berths on the line this week. Only the Tennessee Titans have absolutely nothing to play for this week, as their Fate depends on their Week 18 result against Jacksonville.
• Buffalo earns the AFC’s No. 1 seed with a Week 17 win against the Bengals and a Chiefs loss.
• Buffalo’s Week 17 opponent, the Bengals, Capture the AFC North with a win Monday night and a Ravens loss or tie vs. the Steelers or with a tie against Buffalo and a Ravens loss.
• The Dolphins clinch a playoff berth with a win at the Patriots and a Jets loss, or by tying the Patriots, the Jets losing and the Steelers tying or losing.
• The Eagles clinch the NFC East this with a win vs. the Saints or a Cowboys loss or tie at the Titans. They also will secure the NFC’s top seed and home-field advantage in the Playoffs with a win or by the Cowboys and 49ers losing or tying and the Vikings losing.
• The Buccaneers win the NFC South by beating the Panthers on Sunday.
• The Giants will clinch a playoff berth with a win in either of their two remaining games. And even without winning this week, the Giants would get in if a combination of the Seahawks, Commanders, Lions and Packers lose.
Let’s look at how the playoff picture could shift with each result this week:
Cowboys at Titans, 8:15 p.m. ET Thursday
What if the Cowboys win and the Eagles lose?
|TEAM
|1-SEED ODDS
|CHANGE
|
6.2 percent
|
+4.6 percent
What if the Titans lose?
|TEAM
|PLAYOFF ODDS
|CHANGE
|
22.8 percent
|
+0.0 percent
What if the Titans win?
|TEAM
|PLAYOFF ODDS
|CHANGE
|
23.0 percent
|
+0.2 percent
|TEAM
|1-SEED ODDS
|CHANGE
|
0.0 percent
|
-1.6 percent
Saints at Eagles, 1 p.m. ET Sunday
What if the Saints win?
|TEAM
|PLAYOFF ODDS
|CHANGE
|
9.3 percent
|
+6.5 percent
|TEAM
|1-SEED ODDS
|CHANGE
|
75.0 percent
|
-17.4 percent
What if the Eagles win?
|TEAM
|1-SEED ODDS
|CHANGE
|
100.0 percent
|
+7.6 percent
|TEAM
|PLAYOFF ODDS
|CHANGE
|
0.0 percent
|
-2.8 percent
Jaguars at Texans, 1 p.m. ET Sunday
What if the Jaguars win?
|TEAM
|PLAYOFF ODDS
|CHANGE
|
78.7 percent
|
+0.5 percent
What if the Texans win?
|TEAM
|PLAYOFF ODDS
|CHANGE
|
76.1 percent
|
-2.1 percent
Broncos at Chiefs, 1 p.m. ET Sunday
What if the Broncos win?
|TEAM
|1-SEED ODDS
|CHANGE
|
2.5 percent
|
-32.7 percent
What if the Chiefs win?
|TEAM
|1-SEED ODDS
|CHANGE
|
41.8 percent
|
+6.6 percent
What if the Chiefs win and the Bills lose?
|TEAM
|1-SEED ODDS
|CHANGE
|
75.6 percent
|
+40.4 percent
|
17.2 percent
|
+9.2 percent
|
7.2 percent
|
-49.6 percent
Bears at Lions, 1 p.m. ET Sunday
What if the Lions win?
|TEAM
|PLAYOFF ODDS
|CHANGE
|
40.6 percent
|
+7.6 percent
What if the Bears win?
|TEAM
|PLAYOFF ODDS
|CHANGE
|
4.6 percent
|
-28.4 percent
Dolphins at Patriots, 1 p.m. ET Sunday
What if the Dolphins win?
|TEAM
|PLAYOFF ODDS
|CHANGE
|
84.4 percent
|
+16.8 percent
|
0.0 percent
|
-10.4 percent
What if the Patriots win?
|TEAM
|PLAYOFF ODDS
|CHANGE
|
20.7 percent
|
+10.4 percent
|
42.0 percent
|
-25.6 percent
Panthers at Buccaneers, 1 p.m. ET Sunday
What if the Bucs win?
|TEAM
|PLAYOFF ODDS
|CHANGE
|
100.0 percent
|
+19.2 percent
|
0.0 percent
|
-17.6 percent
What if the Panthers win?
|TEAM
|PLAYOFF ODDS
|CHANGE
|
50.1 percent
|
+32.5 percent
|
44.7 percent
|
-36.1 percent
Browns at Commanders, 1 p.m. ET Sunday
What if the Browns win?
|TEAM
|PLAYOFF ODDS
|CHANGE
|
8.5 percent
|
-20.8 percent
What if the Commanders win?
|TEAM
|PLAYOFF ODDS
|CHANGE
|
50.4 percent
|
+21.1 percent
Colts at Giants, 1 p.m. ET Sunday
What if the Colts win?
|TEAM
|PLAYOFF ODDS
|CHANGE
|
79.9 percent
|
-6.2 percent
What if the Giants win?
|TEAM
|PLAYOFF ODDS
|CHANGE
|
100.0 percent
|
+13.9 percent
Jets at Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. ET Sunday
What if the Jets win?
|TEAM
|PLAYOFF ODDS
|CHANGE
|
44.7 percent
|
+25.8 percent
|
7.7 percent
|
-15.0 percent
What if the Seahawks win?
|TEAM
|PLAYOFF ODDS
|CHANGE
|
53.6 percent
|
+30.9 percent
|
0.0 percent
|
-18.9 percent
49ers at Raiders, 4:05 p.m. ET Sunday
What if the 49ers win?
|TEAM
|1-SEED ODDS
|CHANGE
|
5.2 percent
|
+2.1 percent
What if the 49ers win and the Eagles lose?
|TEAM
|1-SEED ODDS
|CHANGE
|
16.3 percent
|
+13.2 percent
What if the Raiders win?
|TEAM
|1-SEED ODDS
|CHANGE
|
0.0 percent
|
-3.1 percent
Vikings at Packers, 4:25 p.m. ET Sunday
What if the Vikings win?
|TEAM
|1-SEED ODDS
|CHANGE
|
6.5 percent
|
+3.3 percent
|TEAM
|PLAYOFF ODDS
|CHANGE
|
2.9 percent
|
-25.4 percent
What if the Packers win?
|TEAM
|PLAYOFF ODDS
|CHANGE
|
39.5 percent
|
+11.2 percent
|TEAM
|1-SEED ODDS
|CHANGE
|
0.0 percent
|
-3.2 percent
What if the Vikings win and the Eagles lose?
|TEAM
|1-SEED ODDS
|CHANGE
|
20.2 percent
|
+17.0 percent
Steelers at Ravens, 8:20 p.m. ET Sunday
What if the Steelers win?
|TEAM
|PLAYOFF ODDS
|CHANGE
|
5.1 percent
|
+3.1 percent
|TEAM
|DIVISION ODDS
|CHANGE
|
80.9 percent
|
+7.5 percent
|
19.1 percent
|
-7.5 percent
What if the Ravens win?
|TEAM
|DIVISION ODDS
|CHANGE
|
67.2 percent
|
-6.2 percent
|
32.8 percent
|
+6.2 percent
|TEAM
|PLAYOFF ODDS
|CHANGE
|
0.0 percent
|
-2.0 percent
Bills at Bengals, 8:15 p.m. ET Monday
What if the Bills win?
|TEAM
|1-SEED ODDS
|CHANGE
|
86.7 percent
|
+30.5 percent
|
13.3 percent
|
-22.6 percent
|
0.0 percent
|
-8.0 percent
What if the Bills win and the Chiefs lose?
|TEAM
|1-SEED ODDS
|CHANGE
|
100.0 percent
|
+46.8 percent
What if the Bengals win?
|TEAM
|1-SEED ODDS
|CHANGE
|
64.4 percent
|
+28.5 percent
|
25.5 percent
|
+17.5 percent
|
10.1 percent
|
-46.1 percent
What if the Chiefs win and the Bills lose?
|TEAM
|1-SEED ODDS
|CHANGE
|
75.6 percent
|
+40.4 percent
|
17.2 percent
|
+9.2 percent
|
7.2 percent
|
-49.6 percent
(Photo of Detroit’s Amon-Ra St. Brown and Josh Reynolds: Leon Halip/Getty Images)
