NFL Playoff scenarios for Week 16: Bengals, Chargers, Ravens look to join field
Just three weeks remain in the NFL regular season, and the playoff Races are heating up as well as the Races for home-field advantage throughout the Playoffs and the all important first round bye for each conference. The AFC and NFC have two teams with a greater than a 20-percent chance to usurp the current wild-card teams and the AFC South is narrowing toward a coin flip, but that’s not all that’s at stake during Week 16.
The Philadelphia Eagles are in position to clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC this week, but the availability of Jalen Hurts against Dallas — and possibly for the long-term — is now in question. The Eagles are still very likely to clinch the bye, but their odds will drop by about 6 percent if they lose to the Cowboys on Saturday. But that isn’t the only ripple effect of Hurts’ uncertainty. The Eagles play the Giants in Week 18, and not clinching the bye before the final week of the regular season could see Philadelphia having to play to win that week and potentially shake up things in the NFC wild-card race.
As for the No. 1 seed in the AFC, the Bills are the current favorites at 59.1 percent, followed by the Chiefs at 37.3 percent. The Bengals are the third most likely team to clinch at 3.6 percent. It’s likely to be a two-team race, and with the Bills and Chiefs both favored by around double-digits this weekend, it’s unlikely we’ll see too much drama. If we do, however, and one of the Bears or Seahawks pull off the upset, the odds to earn the bye would swing significantly.
Six teams are in the Playoffs Entering Week 16: The Bills and Chiefs in the AFC and the Eagles, Vikings, 49ers and Cowboys in the NFC. Three more AFC teams and one more NFC team can clinch berths this week, and the Bills and Eagles have milestones at stake too.
• Cincinnati clinches a playoff berth with a win at New England on Saturday or a Jets loss or tie vs. Jacksonville on Thursday.
• The Chargers clinch a playoff berth with a win at Indianapolis on Monday and a combination of losses or ties by the Raiders, Patriots, Jets and/or Dolphins.
• The Ravens are in with any of 10 scenarios that involve wins or ties by them and wins, losses or ties by as many as seven other teams. There is even a scenario that gets Baltimore regardless of its result if the Patriots and Jets lose, the Browns, Raiders and Titans lose or tie, and the Chargers win.
• The Giants clinch a playoff berth with a win at Minnesota on Saturday and losses by two of the three of Detroit, Seattle and Washington.
• The Bills clinch the AFC East with a win at Chicago on Saturday or a Dolphins loss to the Packers on Sunday.
• The Eagles clinch the NFC East title with a win or tie at Dallas on Saturday and clinch NFC home-field advantage and a first-round bye with a win or a tie and loss or tie by the Vikings.
However, as mentioned above, the Eagles’ injury situation could have ripple effects throughout the NFC playoff race. The AFC gives us a huge Showdown on Thursday Night Football between the Jaguars and Jets, two teams are on the outside looking in right now, but don’t overlook Bengals at Patriots as that game has significant playoff and AFC North implications. After scanning the slate, there are 10 games during Week 16 that will move the needle for one or both teams involved. Let’s take a look at the potential swings in playoff odds for each team if they were to win this week:
Jaguars at Jets, 8:15 p.m. ET Thursday
What if the Jaguars win?
|TEAM
|PLAYOFF ODDS
|CHANGE
|
40.0 percent
|
+7.8 percent
|
5.0 percent
|
-19.0 percent
What if the Jets win?
|TEAM
|PLAYOFF ODDS
|CHANGE
|
35.0 percent
|
+11.0 percent
|
28.3 percent
|
-3.9 percent
Falcons at Ravens, 1 p.m. ET Saturday
What if the Falcons win?
|TEAM
|PLAYOFF ODDS
|CHANGE
|
9.4 percent
|
+6.4 percent
|
84.5 percent
|
-9.4 percent
What if the Ravens win?
|TEAM
|PLAYOFF ODDS
|CHANGE
|
98.6 percent
|
+4.7 percent
|
0.4 percent
|
-2.6 percent
Lions at Panthers, 1 p.m. ET Saturday
What if the Lions win?
|TEAM
|PLAYOFF ODDS
|CHANGE
|
72.2 percent
|
+14.6 percent
|
6.4 percent
|
-4.4 percent
What if the Panthers win?
|TEAM
|PLAYOFF ODDS
|CHANGE
|
17.2 percent
|
+6.4 percent
|
29.1 percent
|
-28.5 percent
Seahawks at Chiefs, 1 p.m. ET Saturday
What if the Seahawks win?
|TEAM
|PLAYOFF ODDS
|CHANGE
|
46.6 percent
|
+27.6 percent
|TEAM
|1-SEED ODDS
|CHANGE
|
8.20%
|
-29.1 percent
What if the Chiefs win?
|TEAM
|1-SEED ODDS
|CHANGE
|
44.4 percent
|
+7.1 percent
|TEAM
|PLAYOFF ODDS
|CHANGE
|
11.1 percent
|
-7.9 percent
Giants at Vikings, 1 p.m. ET Saturday
What if the Giants win?
|TEAM
|PLAYOFF ODDS
|CHANGE
|
97.5 percent
|
+19.9 percent
|TEAM
|1-SEED ODDS
|CHANGE
|
0.0 percent
|
-0.6 percent
What if the Vikings win?
|TEAM
|1-SEED ODDS
|CHANGE
|
2.5 percent
|
+1.9 percent
|TEAM
|PLAYOFF ODDS
|CHANGE
|
71.2 percent
|
-6.4 percent
Bengals at Patriots, 1 p.m. ET Saturday
What if the Bengals win?
|TEAM
|PLAYOFF ODDS
|CHANGE
|
100.0 percent
|
+0.4 percent
|
6.9 percent
|
-14.6 percent
What if the Patriots win?
|TEAM
|PLAYOFF ODDS
|CHANGE
|
35.5 percent
|
14.0 percent
|
99.0 percent
|
-0.6 percent
Commanders at 49ers, 4:05 pm ET Saturday
What if the Commanders win?
|TEAM
|PLAYOFF ODDS
|CHANGE
|
69.2 percent
|
+30.5 percent
|TEAM
|1-SEED ODDS
|CHANGE
|
0.0 percent
|
-0.7 percent
What if the 49ers win?
|TEAM
|1-SEED ODDS
|CHANGE
|
2.5 percent
|
+1.8 percent
|TEAM
|PLAYOFF ODDS
|CHANGE
|
24.7 percent
|
-14.0 percent
Eagles at Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. ET Saturday
What if the Eagles win?
|TEAM
|1-SEED ODDS
|CHANGE
|
100.0 percent
|
+1.8 percent
|
0.0 percent
|
-0.5 percent
What if the Cowboys win?
|TEAM
|1-SEED ODDS
|CHANGE
|
2.3 percent
|
+1.8 percent
|
92.3 percent
|
-5.9 percent
Packers at Dolphins, 1 p.m. ET Sunday
What if the Packers win?
|TEAM
|PLAYOFF ODDS
|CHANGE
|
16.3 percent
|
+9.3 percent
|
66.4 percent
|
-8.5 percent
What if the Dolphins win?
|TEAM
|PLAYOFF ODDS
|CHANGE
|
82.3 percent
|
+7.4 percent
|
1.5 percent
|
-5.5 percent
Chargers at Colts, 8:15 p.m. ET Monday
What if the Chargers win?
|TEAM
|PLAYOFF ODDS
|CHANGE
|
96.7 percent
|
+14.8 percent
|
0.0 percent
|
-0.2 percent
What if the Colts win?
|TEAM
|PLAYOFF ODDS
|CHANGE
|
0.6 percent
|
+0.4 percent
|
65.9 percent
|
-16.0 percent
(Photo: Julio Aguilar / Getty Images)
