NFL playoff picture: What does Seahawks-Panthers mean for NFC playoff standings

Results update: The Panthers stunned the Seahawks. With the loss, Seattle drops to two games behind the 49ers in the NFC West. Seattle and San Francisco face off on Thursday in Week 15 and the 49ers can clinch the division with a win. The Panthers improve to 5-8 and are 2.5 games back of the seventh place Giants.

Week 14 of the NFL season continues on Sunday, December 11. The Carolina Panthers will fly west to take on the Seattle Seahawks in an NFC battle. Kickoff from Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington is set for 4:25 pm ET and will air on Fox.

Seahawks playoff picture

Seattle heads into Week 14, sitting one game behind the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC West. They have taken a backseat as the 49ers’ offense has come alive, but they will be starting Brock Purdy on Sunday, so they need to secure an important win. With a win and a 49ers loss, San Francisco would still retain the top Divisional spot due to their head-to-head win in Week 2. The Seahawks moved from seventh place in the conference standings to sixth place with the Giants losing. If the Seahawks win, they would improve to 8-5 and remain in sixth place. If they lose, they would drop out of the current projected playoff bracket, with the Commanders moving to sixth and the Giants moving into seventh place.

Panthers playoff picture

Despite a 4-8 record heading into this week, the Panthers are not yet eliminated from playoff contention. The NFC South is one of the worst divisions in football, and a win this weekend would see them pass the Atlanta Falcons for second place due to tiebreaker rules. Carolina can’t jump into a playoff spot, but a win helps them avoid being eliminated entirely for at least another week.