NFL playoff picture: What does Falcons-Commanders mean for NFC playoff standings

The Atlanta Falcons will travel to face the Washington Commanders in Week 12 of the NFL season on Sunday, Nov. 27. The Falcons check in with a 5-6 record while the Commanders are 6-5.

What does this Matchup mean for each teams’ playoff picture? We’ll break it down below.

Falcons playoff picture

The Falcons hold a 5-6 record heading into Week 12, which ranks second in the NFC South. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in first place of that division, but not by much. The Bucs are 5-5 on the season, holding a 0.5 game advantage over the Falcons. If the Falcons beat the Commanders and the Buccaneers lose to the Cleveland Browns, the Falcons will have sole possession of first place in the NFC South.

The Falcons are also one game back of the final wild card spot in the NFC, so Atlanta fans will continue to watch that race as well.

Commanders playoff picture

The Commanders hold a 6-5 record heading into the Week 12 Matchup against Atlanta. That ranks last in the NFC East. Despite that, the Commanders still have a legitimate chance to make the Playoffs as a Wild Card. Heading into Week 12, Washington is 0.5 games behind the Seattle Seahawks for the final wild card spot in the NFC. In other words, if Washington wins in Week 12 and the Seahawks lose to the Las Vegas Raiders, the Commanders will finish the week in playoff position.