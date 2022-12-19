NFL Playoff Picture: How New England Patriots’ Loss Impacts AFC

In the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders, the New England Patriots’ playoff position looked to be in decent shape.

Despite trailing 17-3 at halftime, New England battled back and took a 24-17 lead with just 3:43 remaining in the game.

On top of that, the New York Jets lost at home to the Detroit Lions earlier in the day, dropping their record to 7-7. So if the Patriots completed the comeback and beat the Raiders, they would have felt good coming back to Foxboro at 8-6.

However, that’s when the Unthinkable occurred and suddenly the Pats promising playoff chances vanished.

The Patriots were just three seconds away from overtime when Rhamondre Stevenson elected to lateral to Jakobi Meyers, who then threw a 15-yard lateral toward Mac Jones only to have Chandler Jones intercept it for a game-winning, jaw-dropping score with no time left on the clock.

The loss dropped the Patriots to eighth on the AFC playoff ladder. Seven teams make the Playoffs in each conference. The top four seeds are division winners, and the No. 1 seed gets a bye. Seeds 5-7 are wild cards.

The Los Angeles Chargers jumped all the way to sixth with their win over the Tennessee Titans, while the Miami Dolphins fell to seventh after losing to the Buffalo Bills. Both are 8-6, a game ahead of New England.

The Cincinnati Bengals’ win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Baltimore Ravens’ loss to the Cleveland Browns put Cincinnati atop the AFC North and the Ravens into the No. 1 wild card spot.

Here’s how the AFC playoff picture looks Entering Week 16:

Division Leaders:

1. Buffalo Bills (11-3) beat Miami to clinch a playoff berth.

2. Kansas City Chiefs (11-3) beat Houston to clinch the AFC West.

3. Cincinnati Bengals (10-4) beat Tampa Bay.

4. Tennessee Titans (7-7) lost to LA Chargers.

Wild Cards:

5. Baltimore Ravens (9-5) lost to Cleveland.

6. Los Angeles Chargers (8-6) beat Tennessee.

7. Miami Dolphins (8-6) lost to Buffalo.

Outside Looking in:

8. New England Patriots (7-7) lost to Las Vegas.

9. New York Jets (7-7) lost to Detroit.

Technically Not Eliminated:

10. Jacksonville Jaguars (6-8) beat Dallas.

11. Las Vegas Raiders (6-8) beat New England.

12. Cleveland Browns (6-8) beat Baltimore.

13. Pittsburgh Steelers (5-8) beat Carolina.

Now with just three games left to play, the Patriots will look to gain some ground Saturday, welcoming the AFC North division-leading Bengals to Gillette Stadium for a Christmas Eve 1:00 pm kickoff.

