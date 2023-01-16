NFL playoff picture: Bengals vs. Bills Headlines Divisional Round matchups

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals will visit the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, January 22 at Highmark Stadium. All eyes will be on this Divisional Round match following the way their last Encounter ended.

The Week 17 meeting between Buffalo and Cincinnati was canceled after Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a life-threatening condition. A Collision with Bengals wide receiver Do Higgins left Hamlin hospitalized for a few days before making a full recovery.

Both teams are coming off narrow wins over lesser teams and will also be looking to finish what they started a couple weeks back.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen is 1-0 in his career against the Bengals and he will once again go up against Burrow for the “first time.” Kickoff is scheduled for 15:00 ET.

One more empty slot remains in the NFL Divisional Round schedule, but these other matches are already set.

Jaguars at Chiefs in AFC Divisional Round

The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Jacksonville Jaguars in the other AFC clash.

Patrick Mahomes and company will take the field at Arrowhead Stadium after a Bye week due to earning the No. 1 seed

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is coming off an incredible comeback win over the Los Angeles Chargersovercoming a 27-point deficit to reach the Divisional Round.

Kickoff between Kansas City and Jacksonville is scheduled for Saturday, January 21 at 4:30 PM ET.

NFC Divisional Round matchups

The New York Giants visit the top-seeded Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday, January 21.

Kickoff is scheduled for 20:15 ET. Jalen Hurts will look to lead the Eagles past Daniel Jones and the Giants, who upset the Minnesota Vikings with an incredible performance.

The last Divisional Round game will take place at Levi’s Stadium and the San Francisco 49ers are waiting on their opponent.

Kickoff between the Niners and the Winner of Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Dallas Cowboys is scheduled for Sunday, January 22.