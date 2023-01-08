NFL Playoff picture and Week 18 schedule, odds, predictions and scores: Live updates

That afternoon was like nothing Jim Irsay had experienced throughout his five-decade run in professional football. More than the anger was the sheer disbelief, just sitting there, eating at him, day after day.

“To be a 15-point favorite and not even be competitive?” the Colts owner fumed months later, still incensed. “Vegas would go broke if that was a normal thing. It makes no sense. There’s no possible logic.”

By the second half of his team’s stunning Week 18 loss to the Jaguars in January 2022 — a defeat that cost the Colts a 98 percent shot at the Playoffs — Irsay’s ire was singularly focused: he wanted his starting quarterback gone. Before the game was over, Irsay was asking those around him what it would cost to get out of Carson Wentz’s contract.

Within three days, Irsay had written a letter to his fan base. “The buck stops with me,” he wrote, “and this experience makes me even more determined to bring Indiana a contending team.” But it was an impassioned video filmed two days later — 94 seconds in length, his private plane’s engines whirring in the background — that offered a more penetrating peek at the thoughts churning inside. Never before had Irsay called himself out like this.

“We have allowed — and I have allowed — doubt, fear and a lack of faith to slip into our DNA, and it will not stand,” Irsay said. “Anyone walking into the 56th Street complex this year will be walking in with all chips in.”

Those three words would dissolve into an easy punchline in the months that followed. The loss in Jacksonville that cemented the Colts’ late-season collapse wasn’t an anomaly, but an omen. The cracks had started to show, and the Colts, starting with their 63-year-old owner, refused to see them, convinced everything would be fixed if they rid themselves of one player.

They were wrong.

Read more here.

(Illustration by The Athletic; Photos via Getty Images)