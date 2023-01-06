NFL playoff picture; AFC, NFC standings in Week 18: No Bills-Bengals

Here’s how the NFL playoff picture looks Entering Week 18, the regular-season finale:

x – clinched berth

y – clinched division

* – pending NFL approval

AFC

Follow every game: Latest NFL Scores and Schedules

*y – 1. Kansas City Chiefs (13-3), AFC West champions: They’re among several teams in the conference impacted by the NFL’s decision Thursday night to cancel Week 17’s Bills-Bengals game in the aftermath of Buffalo S Damar Hamlin’s on-field collapse and subsequent hospitalization. Kansas City can secure the No. 1 seed by winning in Las Vegas on Saturday, however the Chiefs are only guaranteed to remain at Arrowhead Stadium throughout January if the Bills also lose Sunday. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell laid out some recommendations Thursday that would potentially place the AFC Championship game at a neutral site since the Bills or Bengals would have had a chance at the No. 1 seed by winning their scrapped Week 17 meeting yet ultimately may face the Chiefs with a Super Bowl 57 berth at stake. The league must still approve this course of action Friday. Remaining schedule: at Raiders

*y – 2. Buffalo Bills (12-3), AFC East champions: They won at Kansas City in Week 6 and hold the head-to-head tiebreaker, so Goodell’s recommendation ensures Hamlin’s Collapse won’t send the Bills to Kansas City for a third consecutive postseason if they keep pace with KC – meaning both teams win or tie this weekend. The Bills can assure themselves home-field advantage by beating New England if the Chiefs also lost. Remaining schedule: vs. the Patriots

DAMAR HAMLIN UPDATE:Bills player shows significant improvement, asks about MNF game

NFL HOT SEAT 2023:Seven head coaches who could be in jeopardy as ‘Black Monday’ nears

WEEK 18 POWER RANKINGS:Eagles finally Surrender top spot after second consecutive loss

*y – 3. Cincinnati Bengals (11-4), AFC North champions: The cancellation of their game with Buffalo gives the reigning AFC Champs consecutive division crowns … with a twist. First, the Bengals can also force a neutral site AFC Championship game against Kansas City if they win Sunday and the Chiefs and Bills both lose. However, if Cincinnati loses to Baltimore – meaning a Ravens season Sweep – and the Chargers win, the site of a Bengals-Ravens wild-card game (at Baltimore or at Cincinnati) would be determined by a coin flip. The rationale for this is that the Ravens’ path to the AFC North crown was shut down by the cancellation of the Bills-Bengals game. Remaining schedule: vs. the Ravens

4. Jacksonville Jaguars (8-8), AFC South leaders: The division title will be determined against Tennessee this Saturday night. However the Jags can still snag the AFC’s final wild card with a loss – but that would also require the Jets, Bills and Browns to win Sunday. Remaining schedule: vs. Titans

x – 5. Los Angeles Chargers (10-6), wild card No. 1: Playoff participants for the first time in four years, all that’s left to be determined is which Divisional Champion Bolts will visit in the opening round. Now fifth in the conference because their record in AFC games is better than Baltimore’s, LA won’t be seeded worse than sixth. A win at Denver invites the possibility of a Bengals-Ravens wild-card game and site determined by coin flip, although the Bolts have little incentive to play their key players in Week 18. Remaining schedule: at Broncos

*x – 6. Baltimore Ravens (10-6), wild card No. 2: They can no longer win the AFC North due to the cancellation of the Bills-Bengals game. But they can get a wild-card game at M&T Bank Stadium against the Bengals by winning at Cincinnati on Sunday and then winning a coin flip if the Chargers also win. Ravens hit the road against the AFC South Champion with a win plus Bolts loss. Remaining schedule: at Bengals

7. New England Patriots (8-8), wild card No. 3: Not only staved off elimination by beating Miami in Week 17, Pats will now advance to postseason by winning in Western New York this Sunday They can also advance with a loss if the Dolphins and Steelers lose and the Jags win or tie. Remaining schedule: at Bills

8. Miami Dolphins (8-8), out of playoff field: Five-game slide, QB Tua Tagovailoa’s latest concussion and backup Teddy Bridgewater’s hand injury leave their postseason hopes in severe jeopardy. However a win coupled with a New England loss will advance Miami. Remaining schedule: vs. Jets

9. Pittsburgh Steelers (8-8), out of playoff field: If they beat Cleveland – and Pats and Dolphins both lose – then Pittsburgh will qualify for the AFC’s final wild card. Remaining schedule: vs. the Browns

Note: The New York Jets (7-9) are currently in 10th place overall in the AFC but have been eliminated from playoff contention.

11. Tennessee Titans (7-9), out of playoff field: They essentially treated their Week 17 loss to Dallas like a preseason game given it’s Saturday’s Matchup at Jacksonville that will determine the AFC South crown. The Titans are eliminated by a loss or a tie. Remaining schedule: at Jaguars

MIKE FREEMAN:Damar Hamlin’s story has pierced our tribalism and our hardening cynicism

JARRETT BELL:Nothing has prepared Bills, NFL for trauma that lingers from Hamlin’s Collapse

NATE DAVIS:Bengals and their fans show ‘Football is Family’ after Hamlin’s Collapse

NFC

x – 1. Philadelphia Eagles (13-3), NFC East leaders: They’re 0-for-2 without injured QB Jalen Hurts, failing twice to wrap up NFC’s No. 1 seed, and may be without him again Sunday. But Philly can still clinch home field and a first-round bye by beating a wild-card Giants team ticketed for the sixth seed and with little reason not to rest its prominent players. Remaining schedule: vs. the Giants

y – 2. San Francisco 49ers (12-4), NFC West champions: They have a chance at the NFC’s top spot thanks to their 9-2 record in intraconference games. Niners will need a win Sunday coupled with a Philadelphia loss to overtake the Eagles. Remaining schedule: vs. the Cardinals

y – 3. Minnesota Vikings (12-4), NFC North champions: Their embarrassing Week 17 loss at Green Bay took the Vikes out of the running for No. 1 seed The best they can do is getting back to No. 2 by beating Chicago coupled with a Niners defeat. Remaining schedule: at Bears

y – 4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-8), NFC South champions: Back-to-back division champs for the first time in team history, Bucs are locked into fourth seed yet apparently plan to play QB Tom Brady and other starters Sunday. Their game means little other than an opportunity to continue sharpening an inconsistent offense and finishing the regular season above .500. Remaining schedule: at Falcons

x – 5. Dallas Cowboys (12-4), wild card No. 1: If they win and the Eagles don’t, America’s Team swoops to the NFC East throne. In addition, the Cowboys have a path to the No. 1 seed if they beat Washington while Philadelphia and San Francisco both stumble Sunday. Remaining schedule: at Commanders

x – 6. New York Giants (9-6-1), wild card No. 2: Big Blue is back in the postseason for the first time since 2016. Now the Giants wait to see who finishes third and hosts them in the wild-card round. Remaining schedule: at Eagles

7. Seattle Seahawks (8-8), wild card No. 3: They may currently be slotted seventh, courtesy of their 48-45 Week 4 win at Detroit, but ‘Hawks don’t control their postseason fortunes. They advance with a win and a loss by Green Bay. Remaining schedule: vs. the Rams

8. Detroit Lions (8-8), out of playoff field: They need a win at Green Bay and a Seahawks defeat to reach the postseason for the first time in six years. They have the longest odds of the NFC teams vying for the final conference berth … and may also be club Whoever finishes second would at least want to host. Remaining schedule: at Packers

9. Green Bay Packers (8-8), out of playoff field: They’ve gotten plenty of outside assistance in the past few weeks, but the biggest aid has come internally courtesy of their four-game winning streak. If they beat Detroit, the Pack will be in the Playoffs for the fourth time in four years under Coach Matt LaFleur because their record in NFC games would be 7-5 – better than the Seahawks, whom Green Bay didn’t play in 2022. Remaining schedule: vs. Lions

***

Follow USA TODAY Sports’ Nate Davis on Twitter @ByNateDavis.