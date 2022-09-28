NFL Playoff Picture 2022: How ticket prices changed ahead of Week 4

Which Week 3 games changed things the most for the NFL playoff picture? Things can move quickly in the NFL, but some hot starts and Shaky early performances have shifted how this year’s postseason could look. Here’s a look at what did (and didn’t) move the needle in Week 3, using Insights from SI Tickets’ postseason reservations.

Are the Jaguars Playoff Bound?

It wasn’t just that Jacksonville beat the Chargers on the road Sunday afternoon. It was how they won that was so impressive. While Justin Herbert clearly wasn’t 100% healthy and was without top target Keenan Allen, the Jaguar defense forced a pair of turnovers and held Los Angeles to its lowest scoring output since Week 6 of 2021. And on offense, Trevor Lawrence is starting to look like the quarterback who was once regarded as a generational prospect in his second pro season. He had an incredibly efficient day, completing more than 70% of his passes with three touchdowns and no interceptions.

Jacksonville is now 2–1 for just the third time since 2007 and is the only team in the AFC South with two wins so far this season. Between a weak division, a rising star quarterback and an impressive defense, there are plenty of reasons to believe the Jags have some staying power in the playoff race. Per SI Tickets, the reservation price for divisional-round playoff tickets for Jacksonville rose 66% this week, the biggest increase in the NFL.

