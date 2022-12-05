NFL Playoff Picture 2022, as it stands

There are five games left in the NFL regular season and things are coming down to the wire. — but oddly it’s more or less for Positioning at this point, rather than a wild race to see who can get in under the wire.

That’s not to say there aren’t a few teams on the Bubble who could find a way down the stretch, but for the most part it feels like the order is set. This is especially apparent in the NFC, where there is a very large drop off between the only true Bubble team in Washington (7-5-1) and then down to the trio of five win teams in need of a wild collapse. In the AFC there are a lot more teams with a chance to get in, but if you look at the remaining schedule it’s a lot more difficult to picture how some of the teams on the outside find a way to get in.

Current AFC Playoff teams

Buffalo Bills (9-3) Kansas City Chiefs (9-3) Baltimore Ravens (8-4) Tennessee Titans (7-5) Cincinnati Bengals (8-4) Miami Dolphins (8-4) New York Jets (7-5)

On the Bubble…

New England Patriots (6-6)

Los Angeles Chargers (6-6)

Las Vegas Raiders (5-7)

Cleveland Browns (5-7)

Pittsburgh Steelers (5-7)

Current NFC Playoff teams

Philadelphia Eagles (11-1) Minnesota Vikings (10-2) San Francisco 49ers (8-4) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-6) Dallas Cowboys (9-3) New York Giants (7-4-1) Seattle Seahawks (7-5)

On the Bubble…

Washington Commanders (7-5-1)

Detroit Lions (5-7)

Green Bay Packers (5-8)

Atlanta Falcons (5-8)

If the Playoffs started today:

AFC

First round bye: Buffalo Bills

New York Jets (7) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (2)

Miami Dolphins (6) vs. Baltimore Ravens (3)

Cincinnati Bengals (5) vs. Tennessee Titans (4)

NFC