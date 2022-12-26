NFL playoff bracket 2022: Updated AFC, NFC seeds if season ended after Week 16

Nearly a third of the NFL is looking for a post-Christmas miracle.

Entering the primetime games in Week 16, there are 10 teams outside of playoff seeding still in the hunt for a berth — and all of them are under .500.

The Patriots, Jets, Titans, Steelers and Raiders are still alive in the AFC with all of their Week 16 matchups played. Of those teams, the Raiders stand the biggest outside chance at 6-9 Entering Week 17 — and they still have a chance after the Dolphins lost to the Packers on Christmas.

The equally busy NFC features the Seahawks, Lions, Packers, Panthers and Saints searching for one (or two, or three) few more presents under the tree.

Four divisions and six playoff spots are still up for grabs Entering Christmas night. Here’s how the 2022 NFL playoff brackets would shape up if the season ended right now:

NFL playoff bracket 2022

If the season ended today (after Week 16), here’s how the AFC seeding would look:

AFC standings

Seed Team WL Clinched playoff berth? Clinched division 1 Bills 12-3 Yes Yes (AFC East) 2 Chiefs 12-3 Yes Yes (AFC West) 3 Bengals 11-4 Yes Well 4 Jaguars 7-8 Well Well 5 Ravens 10 to 5 Yes — 6 Chargers 8 to 6 Well — 7 Dolphins 8 to 7 Well —

In the hunt:

Patriots (7-8)

Jets (7-8)

Titans (7-8)

Steelers (7-8)

Raiders (6-9)

If the season ended today, the AFC wild-card weekend matchups would be:

— Bills (1) first-round bye

— Dolphins (7) at Chiefs (2)

— Chargers (6) at Bengals (3)

— Ravens (5) at Jaguars (4)

NFC standings

If the season ended today, here’s how the NFC seeding would look:

Seed Team WL Clinched playoff berth? Clinched division? 1 Eagles 13-2 Yes Well 2 Vikings 12-3 Yes Yes (NFC North) 3 49er 11-4 Yes Yes (NFC West) 4 Buccaneers 6-8 Well Well 5 Cowboys 11-4 Yes — 6 Giants 8-6-1 Well — 7 Commanders 7-7-1 Well —

In the hunt:

Seahawks (7-8)

Lions (7-8)

Packers (7-8)

If the season ended today, the NFC wild-card weekend matchups would be:

— Eagles (1) first-round bye

— Commanders (7) at Vikings (2)

— Giants (6) at 49ers (3)

— Cowboys (5) at Buccaneers (4)