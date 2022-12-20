NFL players no longer respect Tom Brady, they need to listen to Stephen A. Smith

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is having a Nightmare of a season that has even cost him his marriage. NFL players no longer seem to respect him and ESPN Analyst Stephen A. Smith has the answer.

Following Sunday’s loss to the Cincinnati BengalsBrady was mocked by the opposing players.

Brady, 45, had referred to the Bengals defense as “fairly good” ahead of the clash, so the defensive players gave him a taste of his own medicine.

Bengals cornerback That is, Appledescribed Brady as “fairly good” during the first half of the game.

“He was fairly okay, but not good enough to win,” Apple said.

Tom Brady should listen to Stephen A. Smith

Smith, 55, had some words of wisdom for Brady, who has a $375 million deal waiting for him at Fox Sports as soon as he retires.

“It’s time. Just so we don’t look at you any different,” Smith said. “I don’t believe we’ll ever see the best of Tom Brady again.

“If I looked you in the face and I said, ‘the best that you ever were, will never be again, but over here, I got a job for you where you still stay involved in the game and it’s gonna pay you $37.5 million per year,’ what would you do?”

Brady and the Bucs have a 6-8 record this season, and are somehow still leading the NFC South.

Many people have written Brady off countless times in the past, but this time, it’s time he listens.