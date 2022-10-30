NFL players hyped after Christian McCaffrey’s historic game vs. Rams

Someone asked Christian McCaffrey what he wanted to be for Halloween this year and he said “the offense”. Or something like that.

It took the star running back two weeks to make history with the 49ers.

Mr. Do it all became the first player since 2005 to throw a touchdown pass, rush for a touchdown and catch a touchdown in the same game during the 49ers’ Week 8 Matchup against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on Sunday.

He is also the first player in San Francisco history to record the touchdown triple crown.

The performance impressed many, including several former and current NFL players.

C. Mac out there ballâ€™n!! — Antoine Bethea (AB41) (@ABethea41) October 30, 2022

McCaffrey in the 49ers offense ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ — James White (@SweetFeet_White) October 30, 2022

CMC SNAPPIN!! ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ — Tre Boston (@TreBos10) October 30, 2022

I told y’all CMC would be a problem in this offense! — Justin Forsett (@JForsett) October 30, 2022

The 49ers’ first touchdown on Sunday came from a nice trick play where QB Jimmy Garopppolo threw a backward pass to McCaffrey and then McCaffrey aired it out for a 34-yard touchdown pass to a wide-open Brandon Aiyuk in the 2nd quarter.

At the end of the third, McCaffrey jumped up and grabbed a touchdown pass from Garoppolo for his first TD catch in red and gold. And in the fourth quarter, McCaffrey’s rushing touchdown completed the triple crown and extended San Francisco’s lead.

The 49ers went on to win the game 31-14, extending their regular-season win record against the Rams to eight in a row.

What’s even more impressive — McCaffrey Landed in the Bay just 10 days ago and clearly is catching on to Kyle Shanahan’s playbook. There’s no doubt we’ll be seeing a lot more of McCaffrey throughout the rest of the season.

