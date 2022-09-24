NFL player props, odds, expert Picks for Week 3, 2022: Ja’Marr Chase goes over 74.5 receiving yards

A rematch of the 2020 NFC title game and a potential AFC playoff preview are two of the 14 NFL matchups on the slate for Sunday. The Buffalo Bills have looked like the class of the league, but they face a tough test when they visit Miami to take on the Dolphins, who are also 2-0. Caesars Sportsbook lists Buffalo as a 6-point favorite in its latest NFL odds. Josh Allen, who has thrown for seven touchdowns in two games, is favored to go Over 1.5 TD passes (-244) in the latest NFL player props. Tagovailoa, who threw for six last week, is slightly favored (-127) to go over that number in the NFL props as well. Before locking in any NFL player prop bets for Week 3, be sure to check out the NFL Picks and predictions from SportsLine NFL props expert Alex Selesnick.

Selesnick (aka PropStarz) specializes in NFL, MLB and NBA prop betting, where he implements a combination of research, statistical analysis and mathematical modeling.

The expert is 27-17 (61.4%) on NFL prop Picks on all platforms through the first two weeks, after going an impressive 245-163 (+61.79 units) for the 2021 NFL season. He also is 129-89 (+25.69 units) on MLB prop plays this year and up nearly 235 units on NBA props and Futures plays over the past two-plus seasons.

One of the Week 3 NFL prop bets PropStarz is backing: Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase Over 74.5 receiving yards against the Jets. The books are giving a discount on the 2021 Rookie of the Year after a quiet Week 2. However, Cincinnati is taking on the Jets, who are not nearly as strong defensively as the Cowboys. Dallas sacked Joe Burrow six times last week and threw him off his game all day. Chase had five catches for 54 yards in the 20-17 loss.

There should be more opportunities for big plays this week. The Jets have pressured the quarterback on just 18 percent of drop-backs and have three sacks in two games. Burrow should have more time to look downfield, and Chase had 129 yards on 10 receptions in a Week 1 OT loss to the Steelers. “If the Jets are able to push the Bengals a bit,” PropStarz told SportsLine, “I think there is a great chance Chase finishes the game with triple-digit receiving yards.” You can see all of PropStarz’s Week 3 prop Picks here.

