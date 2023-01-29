NFL player props, Chiefs-Bengals picks, odds, bets for 2023 AFC Championship Game: Tee Higgins over 57.5 yards

It’s another Showdown between two of the NFL’s top quarterbacks on Sunday when the Cincinnati Bengals visit the Kansas City Chiefs for the 2023 AFC Championship Game. Those aren’t the only players NFL props bettors should be looking towards. Joe Burrow has led the Bengals to three straight three-point victories against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, and another close game is expected. But Kansas City’s Travis Kelce comes off a Monster performance in which he had 14 receptions against the Jaguars to set a playoff record for tight ends. Which players should you back or fade in your NFL prop picks? Before making any 2023 AFC Championship Game prop bets, you need to see the top NFL Picks and predictions from SportsLine NFL props expert Alex Selesnick.

Selesnick (aka PropStarz) specializes in NFL, MLB and NBA prop betting, where he implements a combination of research, statistical analysis and mathematical modeling.

The expert has been crushing his predictions and is a highly profitable 47-35 on NFL prop Picks in this column through Wild Card Weekend. He also went 130-89 (+26.69 units) on MLB prop plays during the 2022 season and is up nearly 235 units on NBA props and Futures plays over the past two-plus seasons.

Now, after combing over the available 2023 AFC Championship Game prop bets, PropStarz has found the value Picks he loves. He’s only sharing his Picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top 2023 AFC Championship Game NFL Prop Picks

One player PropStarz is Backing for his AFC Championship Game props is Bengals receiver Tee Higgins, with the expert picking him to go over 57.5 receiving yards (-115). The presence of Chase on the other side “could lead to Higgins seeing plenty of single coverage that he can exploit,” the expert told SportsLine. Chase is already the league’s most double-teamed receiver and has been a thorn in the side of the Chiefs, so they will pay particular attention to him Sunday. Higgins had 74 receptions for 1,029 yards in the regular season, but has been pretty quiet lately.

PropStarz expects that to change this week. The expert knows there will be high passing volume in this quarterback showdown. The Chiefs are ninth in run defense, but 18th against the pass, and opponents are throwing 62% of the time against them (30th). That means plenty of opportunities, and PropStarz says Chase and Higgins both could cash in on their receiving props. Higgins also has big-play ability and is averaging 13.9 yards per catch. “I think there is a high likelihood that Higgins and Burrow connect for a couple big plays in this game,” PropStarz told SportsLine. You can see the rest of his prop bet Picks at SportsLine.

How to make 2023 AFC Championship Game NFL prop bets, predictions

PropStarz has locked in another confident AFC Championship Game NFL prop pick on a receiver who has failed to make big plays and should fall short of his Longest reception prop. The expert also has a lean on a defensive star who could make an impact. You can only see these Picks over at SportsLine.

What are the best 2023 AFC Championship Game prop bets you can make? Which receiver will fall short of his Longest reception prop? Visit SportsLine now to see the best AFC Championship Game prop bets, all from the expert who is 47-35 on his SportsLine prop plays in this article this season, and find out.