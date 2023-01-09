NFL player Damar Hamlin continues recovery in Buffalo hospital | American Football News

Doctors say Hamlin, who suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed during a US football game last week, is ‘doing well’.

United States football player Damar Hamlin has been moved to a hospital in Buffalo, his Doctors said, one week after the 24-year-old suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed during a National Football League (NFL) game.

Hamlin, a safety for the Buffalo Bills, was released from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center on Monday and then flown to Buffalo, where he will continue treatment at another hospital. He was listed in stable condition at Buffalo General Medical Center.

“I can confirm that he is doing well. And this is the beginning of the next stage of his recovery,” said Dr. William Knight, one of Hamlin’s Doctors in Cincinnati.

Hamlin’s Collapse during the game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals last Monday prompted shock and alarm, followed by an outpouring of support and positive wishes from fans and fellow athletes.

Headed home to Buffalo today with a lot of love on my heart. 🫶🏾 Watching the world come together around me on Sunday was truly an amazing feeling. The same love you all have shown me is the same love that I plan to put back into the world n more. Bigger than football! 🫶🏾 — 𝐃 __ January 9, 2023

In the days since, Doctors have said that Hamlin’s condition has improved substantially, and he has reportedly been walking, eating regularly, and undergoing therapy since Friday.

On Saturday, Doctors said that Hamlin’s Neurological functions were “excellent” but noted that he remained in critical condition. “We continue to be ecstatic about his recovery,” said Dr. Timothy Pritts.

In a tweet on Monday, Hamlin thanked the medical team at the Cincinnati hospital where he has received treatment and said the Doctors and nurses at Buffalo General “have already made [him] feel at home”, as well.

Hamlin cheered on the Bills from his hospital bed on Sunday, as his teammates wore patches on their uniforms in his honor as they took on the New England Patriots.

“Watching the world come together around me on Sunday was truly an amazing feeling,” Hamlin tweeted. “The same love you all have shown me is the same love that I plan to put back into the world n more.”

Grateful for the awesome care I received at UCMC. Happy to be back in Buffalo. The docs and nurses at Buffalo General have already made me feel at home! 🏩🫶🏾. — 𝐃 __ January 9, 2023

Hamlin’s heart stopped on January 2 after making what appeared to be a routine tackle in the first quarter against the Bengals. The game was initially suspended before being officially canceled later in the week.

Hamlin’s rapid progress has been welcomed by other members of the NFL, including Bengals head Coach Zac Taylor, who called the news that Hamlin had been moved to Buffalo “unbelievable”.

“I mean, just think about it — that was one week, not even a week ago. There’s no one in this room that would have expected he’d be in Buffalo,” Taylor said. “God is great. He works miracles. This is certainly a miracle, there’s no question.

“And just an amazing moment for Damar.”