NFL player bonuses and who’s chasing millions of dollars

This prominent agent thought the proposal itself, made to one of his most prominent clients, was pragmatic enough. And if handled properly, would create a very real win-win.

The player, a high-end corner, had a contract incentive tied to interception return yards and, with 13 games in the books, was four yards short of the mark. If he hit it, it’d land him $100,000. And in thinking about that, the agent had happened upon a quirk in the rules that could help his client get there—if a teammate lateraled an interception to him, and he picked up additional yardage as a result, those yards would count toward the total .

.

