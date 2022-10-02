NFL picks, Week 4: winners, spread, total

Week 4 of the NFL season kicked off with the Cincinnati Bengals knocking off the Miami Dolphins Thursday night, giving the Dolphins their first loss of the year.

The Bengals won the game, covered the spread and the game stayed under the projected total.

I kicked off the week hitting the Trifecta for the Thursday night game.

With 15 games left on the Week 4 schedule, my Picks of the week. You can track my Picks for this week and the entire season on Tallysight.

Minnesota Vikings vs. New Orleans Saints (London)

The Saints turned it over three times last week. But it is Andy Dalton starting for the Saints. Expect a low-scoring game.

Cleveland Browns at Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons got their first win of the season last week. Scoring points is not the problem. Giving them up is.

Buffalo Bills at Baltimore Ravens

The Dolphins showed the Bills are beatable and Lamar Jackson is playing out of his mind right now. They will give the Buffalo defense problems.

Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys

Washington has struggled but this is where the Cooper Rush magic runs out.

Seattle Seahawks at Detroit Lions

The Lions don’t have D’Andre Swift or Amon-Ra St. Brown, but the Seahawks don’t have the Offensive Firepower to keep up.

Los Angeles Chargers at Houston Texans

The Chargers looked awful against the Jaguars last week. Houston has kept games close. They will struggle to do so against the Chargers.

Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts

The Colts knocked off the Chiefs last week but will struggle more against Derrick Henry and the Titans.

Chicago Bears at New York Giants

The Giants will get back in the W column facing a Bears team that struggles offensively.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles have been so good offensively, but the Jags have been the surprise of the league. They will keep up and keep the game under a touchdown.

New York Jets at Pittsburgh Steelers

Aside from a comeback win by the Jets over the Browns, this season has been subpar for both teams on offense.

Arizona Cardinals at Carolina Panthers

The Cardinals have won seven straight games Outright as underdogs. The Carolina offense has not cracked 300 yards in a game yet and the Arizona defense has been good the last six quarters.

New England Patriots at Green Bay Packers

The Packers have allowed 19 points over the last two games. The Patriots will have Brian Hoyer at quarterback.

Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders

The Broncos have been awful offensively but great on defense. This is the game the Raiders finally get their first win over the year.

Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa’s defense has been great. The offense has not. But how can you not watch Mahomes-Brady?

Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers have won the last few regular-season matchups, but both defenses are great.

No Trent Williams or Eli Mitchell for the 49ers.

