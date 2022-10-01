NFL picks, Week 4: Seahawks, Cardinals, and a trip through Broncos Country

Week 4 kicks off bright and early for the NFC West, with the Seahawks traveling to Michigan to take on the Detroit Lions. The only other NFC West team with a game on Sunday will be the Arizona Cardinals, who are also making a road trip, although they will end up down south facing the Panthers in the afternoon. For those of us still keeping track (translation: pretty much everybody), Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos will also be making a voyage on Sunday, as they are scheduled to take on the Las Vegas Raiders in the 1:25 PT time slot. Fun fact of the day: four of these six of these teams are 1-2 thus far, and these four all play each other… so prepare for some feisty football from a bunch of squads that Desperately want to get back to .500 .

Seattle Seahawks (+4) at Detroit Lions (-4) — Over/Under 48 — 10:00AM on FOX

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Seattle Seahawks as 4-point underdogs on the road against a Detroit Lions team that is performing better (at least offensively) than many expected. Both teams enter this match-up at 1-2, but the Lions are 3-0 against the spread, and have hit the over in all three games thus far. The Seahawks, on the other hand, are 1-2 against the spread, and have hit the under in two out of three. As they proved last week, though, they aren’t entirely toothless in a shootout, and the Lions aren’t exactly world beaters on defense. I expect some scoring in this one.

The pick: Over 48 points, with the Detroit Lions to win straight up and cover the spread.

Arizona Cardinals (+1.5) at Carolina Panthers (-1.5) — Over/Under: 43 — 1:05 PM on FOX



The Arizona Cardinals are slight underdogs in a road game against the Carolina Panthers. Both teams are 1-2, but the Cards have arguably played a much tougher schedule. Both teams hit the over in Week 1, but have since slowed down. Both are 1-2 against the spread; this game feels like a toss-up, but I’m going with Arizona.

The pick: Under 43 points, but the Cardinals win straight up and cover.

Denver Broncos (+2.5) at Las Vegas Raiders (-2.5) — Over/Under 45.5 — 1:25 PM on CBS

Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos are sitting at 2-1 on the season, but things are a bit Rocky in Broncos Country, and I’m not just talking about the mountains. Their offense has struggled to get going, as they have yet to score more than 17 points in a game. The Oakland Raiders haven’t been electric, either, but playing at home may be just enough of a boost to get them over the hump. Then again, the Broncos have the 5th ranked defense in DVOA, per Football Outsiders, whereas Las Vegas has yet to win a game. Of course, this will be Wilson’s first Divisional match-up in the AFC West, so things are bound to get wild.

The pick: Under 45.5 points, Broncos win straight up.

Our Tallysight Picks are below: