NFL Picks Week 4 2022: Game predictions by football Writers

Our Week 4 Picks for the 2022 NFL season are in!

Bleeding Green Nation staff members are here to predict the winners of every game on the schedule. We’ll tally the results along the way and see who comes out on top at the end of the season. Feel free to post your own predictions or discuss the Writer predictions in the comments.

You, the reader, can also join in on the fun by voting for who you think will win the games (scroll down for polls). I’ll tally those results in a “BGN Community” section under our Picks table generated by Tallysight.

After Week 3, John Stolnis is on top. He’s trying to get revenge for me ruining his chance at a threepeat last season. The BGN Community, meanwhile, has some work to do considering you’re in last place!

When it comes to this week’s Philadelphia Eagles game, the BGN staff is feeling confident about a Birds win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Well Doug Pederson Revenge game in the cards.

BGN Community Week 3 record: 5-11

BGN Community record: 21-26-1

