NFL Picks Week 3: Sunday predictions by Chiefs football Writers

Week 1 of the NFL season kicked off with the Cleveland Browns defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers 29-17 is Thursday Night Football.

On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs (2-0) will play the Indianapolis Colts (0-1-1). Kickoff is scheduled for Noon Arrowhead Time (locally is KCTV/5). According to DraftKings Sportsbookthe Chiefs are favored by 5.5 points.

Elsewhere in the AFC West this weekend, the Las Vegas Raiders (0-2) will play the Tennessee Titans (0-2) in Nashville during the early games (locally on WDAF/4). The Los Angeles Chargers (1-1) will host the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-1) during the late afternoon slate. And then the San Francisco 49ers (1-1) will be in Colorado for Sunday Night Football against the Denver Broncos (1-1) (locally on KSHB/41).

Also during the Noon games: the Miami Dolphins (2-0) are hosting the Buffalo Bills (2-0) in a big AFC East matchup, the Cincinnati Bengals (0-2) travel to the Big Apple to face the New York Jets (1-1), the Baltimore Ravens (1-1) play the New England Patriots (1-1) in Foxboro and the Philadelphia Eagles (2-0) are in the nation’s capital to play the Washington Commanders (1-1).

Sundays late-afternoon action also includes three NFC games: the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0) playing host to the Green Bay Packers (1-1) (locally on WDAF/4), the The Atlanta Falcons (0-2) are on the road against the Seattle Seahawks (1-1) and the Arizona Cardinals (1-1) at home for a Divisional battle against the Los Angeles Rams (1-1).

Here are our Picks for Sunday’s games. Be sure to cast your vote, too!

Arrowhead Pride Readers pick

READER RECORD: 15-16-2

Poll Which team wins 49ers (1-1) at Broncos (1-1)?