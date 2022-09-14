NFL Picks Week 2: Without Prescott, Cowboys can’t avoid 0-2

It looks like that Dallas Cowboys haven’t even explored possible trades to get a quarterback they can survive with until Dak Prescott comes back healthy enough to throw the ball and try to rescue a season that seems destined for failure.

Jerry Jonesthe owner/general manager/spokesman for the Cowboys, said on a radio show that the team will not put Prescott on injured reserve, and that means there is confidence that he will miss only a maximum of four games, following surgery on his right thumb.

Russell Wilson suffered a similar injury last season and only missed three games, but later acknowledged he was wrong to return prematurely.

So Cowboys, good luck.

They’re going to need it with Cooper Rush starting for at least a month, with games against the teams that played in the Super Bowl in February (Bengals and Rams), and against two division rivals (Giants and Commanders) that came from behind to win in Week 1.

The Dallas Cowboys are the ONLY team in the NFL who did not score a touchdown in Week 1. The only one. — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) September 13, 2022

Dallas isn’t the only team struggling at quarterback. In San Francisco, for example, they have the starter on the bench and the backup on the field.

And all because the general manager, John Lynchand the coach, Kyle Shanahanare stubborn in Proving that they were not wrong to Recruit Trey Lance with the third overall pick in the 2021 Draft.

Lance isn’t ready for the NFL, while Jimmy Garoppolo, who has led the 49ers to a Super Bowl and two Conference Championships, Waits patiently on the sidelines and will likely be called up to try to salvage the season. … when it is already too late.

So, Niners, good luck.

Let’s go to the Picks of Week 2.

GAME OF THE WEEK

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City (-4)

Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert are the two best young quarterbacks in the NFL. It is hard to argue with that statement.

Much was made of how the absence of Tyreek Hill was going to affect Mahomes’ game this 2022 season. Well, the 26-year-old Chiefs quarterback passed for 360 yards, five touchdowns and zero interceptions (144.2 rating) last week at Arizona, his sixth game with five or more touchdown passes, tied for fourth in NFL history.

Mahomes has delivered to nine different receivers, but his favorite target doesn’t change. Tight end Travis Kelce finished with nine targets, eight catches, 121 yards and a touchdown.

In their Chiefs debuts, JuJu Smith-Schuster (6 receptions, 79 yards) and Marquez Valdes-Scantling (4-44) were also involved in the passing game of Kansas City.

Mahomes has learned to be patient in the pocket and take what defenses give him, because now it’s not enough to just Rush with three men and use eight to defend the pass.

Also off to a Spectacular start to the season was Herbert, who had 279 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions in the Los Angeles Chargers’ win over Las Vegas. It’s the ninth career game with more than three touchdown passes without interceptions, tied with Mahomes for a quarterback in his first three seasons in the league.

Herbert cannot count on Keenan Allen for Thursday’s game as he suffered an injury (hamstring) in Week 1, so DeAndre Carter and Joshua Palmer will alternate playing the opposite side of Mike Williams.

To beat Mahomes’ Chiefs you have to control the game clock and that is achieved with a good running game, but the Chargers averaged just 2.6 yards per carry last week and finished 10 of 31 attempts without gaining or losing yards. .

The pick: Khalil Mack had three sacks, seven pressures, five hits and a strip-sack in his Chargers debut, but that was against Derek Carr. Mahomes is a more mobile quarterback and with his new Arsenal it will be an impossible mission for the Los Angeles defense. Chiefs 31-27 Chargers

SURE PICK

Cincinnati (-8) at Dallas

A prayer for Cooper Rush, who debuts as a starter in 2022 with no wide receivers and a suspect Offensive line. Bengals 20-9 Cowboys

UPSET

Washington at Detroit (-2)

The Lions snapped a 24-game streak as underdogs. Their last game as favorites had been on November 22, 2020, when they started -1 in Carolina, where they lost 20-0. Washington 26-23 Detroit

TWO MINUTE DRILL

Miami at Baltimore (-3)

What Lamar Jackson would do with a wide receiver like Tyreek Hill. Ravens 27-23 Dolphins

New York Jets at Cleveland (-6)

Joe Flacco vs. Jacoby Brissett? Get the popcorn ready… nobody ever said. Browns 27-20 Jets

Indianapolis (-4) at Jacksonville

The Colts disappointed last week and the Jaguars, although they lost, showed signs of life. This one will be tighter than you think. Indianapolis 27-24 Jacksonville

Tampa Bay (-3) at New Orleans

The Saints always find a way to make life square for Tom Brady. New Orleans 25-21 Tampa Bay

Carolina at New York Giants (-2.5)

Coach Brian Daboll showed last week in Tennessee that he came to New York to win. And he will win again this Sunday. Giants 28-20 Panthers

New England (-1.5) at Pittsburgh

Mac Jones will avoid TJ Watt, but not Cam Heyward and Minkah Fitzpatrick. Steelers 19-10 Patriots

Atlanta at Los Angeles Rams (-10.5)

The problems of the Champions in the Offensive line will make this a very entertaining game. Rams 30-27 Falcons

Seattle at San Francisco (-9.5)

Second test for Trey Lance, against a defense that looked better than expected on Monday night. Seahawks 23-17 49ers

Houston at Denver (-10)

Horrible decisions by Nathaniel Hackett in his coaching debut in Denver. You don’t leave your $256 million quarterback on the bench and then take a 64-yard field goal to try and win the game! Broncos 28-20 Texans

Arizona at Las Vegas (-5.5)

Derek Carr didn’t rise to the occasion in the loss to the Chargers, but he’ll do better against a defense shaken up last week by Patrick Mahomes. Raiders 31-27 Cardinals

Chicago at Green Bay (-9.5)

While Aaron Rodgers complains about his young wide receivers, Justin Fields proves Chicago wasn’t wrong by using that 11th overall pick on the former Ohio State quarterback. Packers 27-24 Bears

Tennessee at Buffalo (-10)

The Bills had extra days off and have pending accounts with the Titans, who humiliated them last season, precisely in an MNF. Buffalo 31-21 Tennessee

Minnesota at Philadelphia (-2.5)

Duel of two explosive offenses, but that will be defined by the most opportunistic defense. Eagles 30-27 Vikings

