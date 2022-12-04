NFL picks, Week 13: Seahawks vs. Rams spread, over/under, player prop bets

The Seattle Seahawks travel for an NFC West Showdown week the Los Angeles Rams in Week 13. Kickoff is set for 4:05 pm ET from SoFi Stadium, and Sunday’s contest marks the first matchup between these two this season. Seattle will look to capitalize on a limited Rams team in order to snap a two-game losing streak.

Here, we’ll take a look at our Picks for best bets for the Seahawks-Rams in Week 13 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Seahawks vs. Rams odds

Spread: Seahawks -7 (-115)

Point total: 41

Moneyline: Seahawks -315, Rams +260

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Seahawks -7

Seattle is 6-5 against the spread this season, but that pales in comparison to the Rams’ pedestrian 2-7-2 record themselves. Los Angeles will be without Cooper Kupp and it’s very likely that Matthew Stafford could be shut down for the remainder of the season. The Rams’ 29th-ranked scoring offense should struggle to put up consistent points versus Seattle, setting up the latter to win by more than a touchdown.

Over/under: Under 41

The Rams average a meager 16.2 points per game this season and are coming off a loss in which they mustered just 10 points against the Chiefs. It remains to be seen whether they can generate any momentum versus a Seahawks team that has a clear advantage in Offensive talent. Seattle does allow 25.5. points per game to their opponents, but the Rams’ clear limitations on offense feels like this point total will finish under.

Player prop: Tyler Lockett over 61.5 receiving yards

Los Angeles ranks 20th in pass defense and gives up an average of 226.1 passing yards per game, with their Lone Spotlight being Jalen Ramsey in the secondary. Expect Ramsey to shadow DK Metcalf for the majority of the game, setting up Lockett to benefit as a result. The veteran wideout is averaging 64.4 receiving yards per game this season and should finish over his allotted total against the Rams.