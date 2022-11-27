NFL picks, Week 12: Broncos vs. Panthers spread, over/under, player prop bets

The Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers will take the field as a pair of three-win teams on Sunday from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. The game will get started at 1:00 pm ET and can be seen on FOX.

Here, we’ll take a look at our Picks for best bets for the Broncos-Panthers in Week 12 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Broncos vs. Panthers odds

Spread: Broncos -1.5

Point total: 36

Moneyline: Broncos -130, Panthers +110

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Broncos -1.5

If you’re looking to bet on a Denver team that has fallen well short of expectations in Year 1 with Russell Wilson under center, the best unit on the field will be the Broncos defense. Denver Ranks third in yards per play defensively (4.8). This is a very even matchup with two bad teams, but let’s bet on the team with the best side of the ball.

Over/under: Under 36

This will feel dangerous, but it’s the play you’ll want to make if you decide to wager on the total. The path to scoring is not evident on either side. The Panthers will struggle against a stingy defense and Sam Darnold at quarterback. Meanwhile, the Broncos rank dead last in scoring with 14.7 points per game.

Player prop: Sam Darnold Under 0.5 passing touchdowns (+135)

Darnold will make his season debut on Sunday, and there is enough of a payout to make him not throwing a touchdown pass worth a bet. As a team, the Panthers have just nine touchdown passes, and the Broncos allow the fewest TD passes per game (0.8) this season.