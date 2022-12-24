NFL Picks: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Heavy Favorites in Week 16 vs. Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals are betting underdogs once again ahead of their Week 16 meeting with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Cardinals are +7.5 point dogs to Tom Brady and company as Sunday Night Football approaches what will be the final home game at State Farm Stadium this season.

When it comes to NFL experts across the web, there’s no doubting exactly who the favorites are:

NFL Picks: Buccaneers Heavy Favorites in Week 16 vs. Cardinals

What to watch: “Cardinals third-string quarterback Trace McSorley — the former Penn State star in his fourth NFL season — will get his first career start Sunday under the bright lights of prime-time football on Christmas night. That’s all you need to know about this game. He’s been taking his first real practice snaps of the season this week, which Coach Kliff Kingsbury hopes will give McSorley a fighting chance against a fast Tampa Bay defense. — Josh Weinfuss”

Eric Moody’s pick: Buccaneers 27, Cardinals 12



Seth Walder’s pick: Buccaneers 23, Cardinals 7



FPI prediction: TB, 77% (by an average of 8.6 points)

Maurice Moton: “The Buccaneers’ biggest issue is on the Offensive side of the ball. Since Week 13, they’ve committed nine turnovers. If quarterback Tom Brady and Co. protect the ball, Tampa Bay should be able to go up and down the field against the Cardinals, who have allowed the most points per game for the 2022 term.

“The Buccaneers have only scored more than 23 points once this season (which came in a loss), which makes them a Shaky bet with a 7.5-point spread, but the Cardinals’ suboptimal quarterback situation and their porous defense give Tampa Bay a good shot to cover this week.”

Consensus: Buccaneers -7.5



Score Prediction: Buccaneers 24, Cardinals 16

Gregg Rosenthal: “Pity Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth, calling a game on Christmas night between the Trace McSorley Cardinals and the most Depressing Tom Brady team ever. Arizona gets my vote for worst team currently, unable to overcome all of its injuries through schematic help . The Bucs played their best half of football all season last week before Brady’s turnover parade, and they could still close strong because of a soft schedule. Todd Bowles’ defense can handle this one. “

Score prediction: 23-9

Sheil Kapadia: “The Bucs continue to be a truly miserable team. They went up 17-0 last week against the Bengals, then got outscored 34-6. Tampa was just recklessly giving possessions away. This is a team that knows it’s not very good.

“Speaking of which, the Cardinals are coming off of four straight losses. Colt McCoy suffered a concussion last week, so Arizona will turn to third-string QB Trace McSorley.

“On the surface, you look at this game and see Tom Brady vs. McSorley, and convince yourself to take Tampa. I’m not doing it. Maybe the Bucs win in a blowout. But they are so sloppy and disjointed every week that I don’t think I’d trust them to cover 7.5 points against anyone right now.”

The pick: Cardinals (+7.5)

Vic Tafur: “With Kyler Murray and Colt McCoy both injured, Trace McSorley is starting at quarterback for the Cardinals. That’s why the spread has gone up 4.5 points already and will go up more. The Cardinals won’t be able to move the ball , which is fitting in a Matchup of two teams that rank at the bottom of the league in yards/route by WRs — both at 1.44.

“Yeah, the Buccaneers are not a good team either. Haven’t been all season. Tom Brady has not trusted his Offensive line — and he shouldn’t — and has not played well. Brady was historically bad against the Bengals. He’ ll be looking out for JJ Watt, who Ranks 10th among defensive linemen in splash plays (32). His 9 1/2 sacks are his most through 14 games since 2018.

“Laying a lot of points with the Bucs is a bad idea, but the alternative is going with McSorley. Or hoping that backup and “Hard Knocks” star David Blough gets a shot. Also bleak.”

The pick: Buccaneers -7.5

