NFL picks, odds and betting offers

Our NFL betting Writer brings you his best Colts vs. Giants predictions and Picks for their NFL Week 17 matchup, which is live Sunday at 1 pm on CBS.

The New York Giants would clinch a playoff berth Sunday by beating the Indianapolis Colts, who are losers of five straight and sticking with Nick Foles under center.

Colts vs. Giants Picks

Colts vs. Giants predictions and analysis

The Giants (8-6-1) have won just one of their past six games, so their home finale comes at an opportune time. New York came up short in last week’s 27-24 road loss to the Minnesota Vikings, but it showed shades of the team that started 7-2. Now there are a variety of scenarios by which the Giants solidify a postseason spot this week, but all they need to do is handle business at MetLife Stadium against a collapsing opponent.

Interim Coach Jeff Saturday and the Colts (4-10-1) are staying with Foles as the starter this week, a sentence that would have perplexed many fans if you told them that after Indy’s 3-2-1 start to the season. Following Monday’s 20-3 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, the Colts will be on short rest as they seek to avoid a sixth straight defeat.

Giants to cover -5.5 points

The Colts have nothing to play for but pride. The Giants, on the other hand, have a crucial achievement just outside their grasp.

The Giants haven’t made the Playoffs since 2016, and Daniel Jones and company are keen to sew up their berth by winning at home. Yet Coach Brian Daboll is insistent on not letting his players look past the task at hand, so it’s hard to see any potential for a trap game here.

Indianapolis has been outscored 59-6 ever since taking a 33-0 Halftime lead on the Vikings two weeks ago. The week before that, the Colts gave up 54 points to Dallas. What once appeared to be a promising young defense on paper has averaged the eighth-most points per game in the league this season at 23.8. Or, to use a word Jim Irsay prefers, they’re in the bottom quartile.

The Giants’ recent Rocky road is the only reason they aren’t favored by more in this one. Rested, healthy, playing at home and with a ton on the line, they’ll be a touchdown better than Indy come Sunday.

Colts vs. Giants pick: Giants to cover -5.5 points at -110 with Caesars Sportsbook

Under 38 total points scored

Ten of the Colts’ 15 games this season have come in under Vegas’ total. The Giants have had eight unders and two pushes.

The Giants have found a winning identity that involves running Saquon Barkley and not making too many mistakes on defense. That’s how they’ve positioned themselves for a playoff spot despite averaging a mediocre 20.7 points and 333.2 yards per game.

Jones’ leading receiver in each of the past three games has been Richie James, with Isaiah Hodgins contributing as well. In other words, it’s not a passing game teams have to worry will go downfield in a hurry with explosive plays.

Then there’s the Colts’ current ineptitude on offense. If you didn’t watch their historic 39-36 loss to Minnesota, you might see the score line and think the offense managed to make some noise in the first half if nothing else. Crucially, two of those touchdowns came on a blocked punt and a pick-6, not easily replicable plays. The Colts’ offense has had one touchdown drive in the past nine quarters plus overtime.

Colts vs. Giants pick: Under 38 total points scored @ -110 with Caesars Sportsbook

Exactly two touchdowns scored in the first half

This prop is interested in the combined number of touchdowns scored by both teams before Halftime — and we’re dealing with exacts, except for the option for “4 or more.”

The Giants are hardly a fast-starting team when they have the ball, but ever since Week 4, they’ve scored at least one touchdown in the first half of every game. They’ve only managed two first-half touchdowns twice, against Chicago and Washington.

Again, the Colts are very unlikely to repeat what they managed in the first half against the Vikings. There’s some wiggle room, though, for them to find the end zone once against New York’s defense, which of late has bent more than usual.

Or, if the Colts truly lie down and forget to fight, we could have a 14-0 or 17-0 sort of Halftime score.

Colts vs. Giants pick: Exactly two touchdowns to be scored in the first half @ +185 with Caesars Sportsbook

Colts vs. Giants odds

